Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: You'll get help if you ask, but chances are someone will try to take charge. To get the highest return, recognize what you can offer and whether you need to rely on others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Do what you do best. You'll have others willing to follow you. Love and romance are on the rise. Spend time with someone special.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A difference of opinion will surface if you don't choose your words wisely. Maintain peace. Discipline will keep you out of trouble.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Adjust what isn't working for you. Take control and don't lose sight of your destination. Socialize, and update your appearance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You may crave change, but don't jump to conclusions without evidence that you are following the best path. Revisit experiences to gain insight into how to proceed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't be fooled by someone encouraging you to do something that isn't in your interest. Make health and romance your priorities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Verify information. Rethink your motives and whether you need to make a change. When in doubt, sit tight.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Focus on what you want to achieve. Put your energy where it will bring the highest return. Show love and affection.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Problems will mount if someone close to you isn't realistic. Consider what you are doing, then revise your approach.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Personal gain is heading your way. Physical improvements will make you feel good and give you the confidence to speak your mind. A change will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A disciplined approach to making decisions will lead to victory. Refuse to let anyone interfere or confuse you. Include only those willing to help you reach your objective.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Emotions will be difficult to control. Pay attention to how you look and feel. Focus on fitness and spending time with people who live a healthy lifestyle.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Seeing how others live and operate will open your eyes and inspire you to try something new. Consider making home improvements.
August 20
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.