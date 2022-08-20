If your birthday is today: You'll get help if you ask, but chances are someone will try to take charge. To get the highest return, recognize what you can offer and whether you need to rely on others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Do what you do best. You'll have others willing to follow you. Love and romance are on the rise. Spend time with someone special.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.