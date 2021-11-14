Sorry, an error occurred.
The sun shines through a red maple leaf at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.
Five trumpeter swans take flight near Potosi, Wis.
The steeples of Sacred Heart Church are silhouetted against the clearing storm in Dubuque.
A combine harvests soybeans in a field near Cascade, Iowa.
Church road rolls it’s way to Mt. Zion United Church of Christ in Cornelia, Wis.
White pelicans on Frentress Lake in East Dubuque, Ill.
An autumn leaf floats in a small stream near Cassville, Wis.
As fall comes to a close and the end of 2021 is just over the horizon, it’s easy to immediately start thinking of the looming winter months.
Harvest time is in full swing now, though, and there’s still plenty left to celebrate this year.
The TH’s newest photographer, Stephen Gassman, has been gathering autumnal image from around the tri-states, as farmers gather their crops, leaves change and daylight wanes.