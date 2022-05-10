If your birthday is today: Strive for balance and equality, and ensure that you spend as much time enjoying life as you do work to maintain your status quo. Taking care to include your happiness is your key.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Refuse to let anyone limit what you can do. Don't pout if things don't go your way; choose an alternative route. Act on intelligence.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Do your best to get along without jeopardizing your integrity, position or reputation. Walk away from questionable situations.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You can be friendly without putting yourself in harm's way. Approach projects and responsibilities with an open mind and turn some of your unique ideas into something tangible.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Unnecessary changes will be costly. Strive for simplicity and moderation, and you'll be happy with the outcome. Romance is featured.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It's up to you to bring about change. Prioritize your agenda, and don't stop until you are happy with the outcome.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Dedicate time, not money, to a worthy cause or something you want to pursue. A challenge at home will turn in your favor if you make positive suggestions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Spend time with people who lift your spirits. Dismiss anyone trying to dump their responsibilities on you. Strive for equality and work toward a goal that brings you joy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't be too quick to take on something new without researching what's involved. Put effort into personal matters that need adjustment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take better care of yourself and your loved ones. Say no to manipulative individuals trying to take advantage of you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Be thoughtful and understanding when dealing with others. Look for subtle ways to improve how you do your job or daily duties.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20). If you act on an assumption, you'll end up having regrets. Focus on what you can do to please others and make yourself happy.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Be positive. An emotional situation will escalate if you become emotional or act hastily. Consider what it will take to succeed.