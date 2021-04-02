The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival was on a roll in 2020.
Executive Director Susan Gorrell and her team had taken the annual festival from a small regional event to an internationally recognized and industry-respected celebration of independent film and filmmakers.
Then COVID-19 arrived. And the momentum stopped — at least temporarily.
“Yes, the festival was virtual last year,” Gorrell said. “Personally, I understand why we had to do it for the safety of everybody. I get that. I was sad because filmmakers had such a rough year.”
The annual fundraising gala, usually a fête of film and food, also had to go virtual in February. Attendees received a link so they could watch from home and were treated to a delivered platter of appetizers from Caroline’s Restaurant, along with a swag bag of film-related goodies.
“Nothing is the same over Zoom. You can’t beat in-person,” Gorrell said. “We did try to make it different. A lot of organizations do this kind of thing live and do a lot more talking. What made the festival gala different were the trailers and testimonials. People really wanted to see the trailers. And the testimonials were wonderful, seeing what filmmakers have to say and what they love about Dubuque. There’s a little more passion and excitement that comes with a film festival in general, so I wanted to make sure that came across.”
From a virtual perspective, Gorrell considered last year’s festival and the gala successes. The 2020 festival saw 60% of the accepted films opting to participate on a virtual platform and with a bigger virtual audience than she expected. However, Gorrell said it was disappointing for many of the filmmakers.
“Some of them couldn’t participate because it could affect their distribution ability later on, or it just wasn’t something they wanted or could do for whatever reason,” she said.
Gorrell invited all the accepted films from last year to return in 2021 for the festival’s 10th year. Slated for Sunday, April 18, through Sunday, April 25, the festival has been expanded to eight days to accommodate the screening of additional films. Comedian Rell Battle, who hosted the virtual gala, will come to Dubuque to help celebrate the festival’s 10th anniversary.
“I wanted to do it for the filmmakers so that those from 2020 actually had an opportunity to experience the festival in person,” she said. “And I wanted to do it for the attendees because they missed out last year.”
While many of last year’s filmmakers have moved on or were unable to return because of distribution deals, attendees will get the opportunity to see some of last year’s accepted films, along with this year’s crop of full-length and short features and documentaries.
“The Cave,” which will be the international film shown on Thursday, April 22, is an action-drama film from Thailand about the 2018 cave rescue of the Thai soccer team. The film features some of the divers portraying themselves.
The family feature film, “Saving Paradise,” will have its world premiere at the festival. Based on true events, the film tells the story of a corporate raider who returns to his hometown after inheriting a failing pencil factory.
“The Girl Who Wore Freedom,” a feature documentary that tells the stories of French citizens during the invasion of Normandy, will feature a re-enactment component in Washington Square.
Local filmmakers have made the cut, too, including documentary short, “One Stolen Moment”; feature short, “Aturdir”; and feature-length documentary, “The Final 19.”
“To me, it’s a testament to the filmmaking in Iowa getting better, and that’s good to see,” Gorrell said. “We don’t choose a film just because it’s from Iowa. They have to go through the process just like anybody else. These films made it on their own merits.”
Of more than 800 applications, only about 130 films were accepted into this year’s festival.
“We only take about 15% of the films that apply,” Gorrell said.
In addition to attending film screenings, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in workshops and question-and-answer sessions and attend events, including networking gatherings and an awards night celebration the final day of the festival.
The importance of the festival among industry professionals has grown exponentially during its 10-year existence. Gorrell said much of that has to do with the festival’s mission to impact not only the film industry, but also the community.
“There are thousands of film festivals around the world, many of them small community festivals,” she said. “There’s nothing wrong with that, but I was always big on the community impact.”
Gorrell said filmmakers who travel to Dubuque for the festival always are impressed with the city as a cultural destination and how the festival not only celebrates the films and filmmakers but also showcases and benefits the host community.
“Dubuque is very artsy, and what the festival brings financially and culturally is huge,” she said. “The board has been very progressive in its artistic thinking, and on the impact financially, culturally and educationally that this festival has on the community.”