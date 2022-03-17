If your birthday is today: Make changes that will enrich your life. Consider what makes you happy, and practice what you preach. Explore interests with an eye to utilizing what you discover to reach your goals.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Keep things in perspective. Be aware of the consequences so you can limit mistakes. Share only what's essential.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take advantage of the changes going on around you. Be observant and you'll find a way to get things done.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Think matters through, and you'll come up with a plan that will help you make the most of your attributes. Take advantage of opportunities to help you save money and accomplish your goals.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Be true to yourself and what you want, and refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans. Personal growth will pay off.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Improve your surroundings. Whether at work or home, functionality will be a crucial component of success. Be methodical and make changes that ensure the best results.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Stay focused on finances and pending medical and legal matters. Don’t allow someone else to take care of your responsibilities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Base the changes you make on facts and what you can afford. A partnership will enhance your life if you lay down fair ground rules.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Put everything in place before you share what you have to offer. Getting along with your peers will help you gain ground.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't let a last-minute change of plans throw you off guard. Listen to what someone offers, and walk away if you feel you can do better elsewhere.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take a pass if someone is pushy or manipulative. Show discipline and put your energy where it will do you some good. Refuse to let anyone make you feel guilty.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Pay attention to investments, your health, and how you earn and spend your money. Put more thought into your surroundings.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Be responsive to the needs of those you love or work alongside. A happy, positive colleague is one who will help you excel.