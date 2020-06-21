I have a hunch that people living through today’s challenging times will begin dividing their lives into two distinct periods: B.C. (Before COVID-19, in this case) and after.
I have noticed such a divide happening in my life.
In March, when I began working from home, I confess that, I hated it. I hated how eerily quiet it was. I hated being isolated. I hated feeling as though my whole life had just been ripped out from under me, and I had no idea when or if it was ever coming back.
I also began to get a sense of how our pets probably feel. My husband was part of the skeletal staff reporting to the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA, and as soon as I’d hear his keys hit the front door at the end of the work day, I’d fly down the stairs from my home office, eager for a walk or a car ride, with the greeting, “Tell me, mortal. What news of the world out yonder?”
With no children at home, I didn’t have the challenge of trying to manage a workday, along with schooling and parenting. But I did feel the loneliness in the lack of human-to-human interaction. Phone interviews and Zoom meetings don’t count.
Additionally, my life outside of outside the newsroom was closing up shop seemingly faster than the virus was spreading. With spring and summer usually booked in my performance calendar, within the span of about three weeks, four concerts I had been contracted to sing at had been canceled, in addition to one opera out of town and the summer run of a musical.
I would have gone to yoga. But the studio I practiced at was closed. I took advantage of its virtual offerings and did my best to set up a similar ambiance in my living room. But between the cat licking my face in downward facing dog and my husband tuned into some show on HBO in which the dialogue consisted of the characters only screaming four-letter expletives, it was hard to find my state of Zen.
However, it’s truly amazing what can transpire when you’re forced to slow down.
My family often used to joke that I was the kind of person who “burnt the candle at both ends and in the middle.” My work in all its forms often followed me home and accompanied me on vacations, in addition to forcing me to skip meals, not get enough sleep and spend nights and weekends when I wasn’t in rehearsals or performances playing a huge game of catch-up at home.
An obscene amount of venti Starbucks coffees might have been the only thing propping me up.
While I genuinely love my work in journalism and am passionate about my involvement in music and theater, I didn’t really know how to do “downtime.” And I wasn’t pausing unless the pause button was hit for me.
I have a feeling there are more out there for whom this resonates, given our over-committed and rapidly on-the-go society, in all its forms.
While I am eager to return to a few loves in my life in a more traditional capacity, as well as elements of the fast-paced and full life that I do thrive off of most days, I also have learned a few things about myself the past few months:
- I have enjoyed my time working from home. I’ve loved the flexibility. I’ve loved how productive I’ve been. I’ve loved that I can take a quick walk when the writing needs to marinate. I’ve loved living in yoga pants and being able to pop in a load of laundry. During a couple of sunny afternoons, I even hauled my laptop outside. And somehow, working where I live has enabled me to finally master a more meaningful work-life balance.
- I have enjoyed the break from committing scripts and music to memory and instead, being able to crack open a book and get lost in its pages for leisure. Turns out, binging Netflix isn’t always too shabby either. (Although I only made it through 15 minutes of “Tiger King.”)
- I’ve loved that there has been space created in my life to breathe, relax and do absolutely nothing, without guilt — and to do a few things I’ve been wanting to do for the heck of it, not necessarily for the commitment of it.
- Most of all, I’ve loved that this momentary lull in my life has opened up a window for me to embark upon something I’ve been wanting to do for two years: Complete my 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training certification, which I began in May.
As life eases back to normal, I hope I can hang on to a sense of what the Italians call, “il dolce far niente” — the sweetness of doing nothing.
Hopefully, if you’re able, you can as well.