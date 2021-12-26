Is technology making your much-loved songs obsolete?
If “Wonderful World” was released today, Sam Cooke wouldn’t be the only one who doesn’t know what a slide rule is for. (I didn’t know either when I was at Iowa State University and half the guys carried slide rules in belt holsters. I only knew that they had to do with — shudder — math.)
Next, consider U2’s 2009 tune “Moment of Surrender”: “I was punching in the numbers at the ATM machine/I could see in the reflection/A face staring back at me.” It wouldn’t be as dramatic if the guy just swiped his card.
Don’t you think the singer of “Take a Letter, Maria” should have told his cheating wife himself that he was leaving instead of delegating that to his secretary? Today, she’d send an email. I always thought the day after he caught the wife was a teensy bit early to start a new life.
(He hadn’t healed yet, as wet blankets insist you do after a breakup instead of binge eating, drunk dialing and plunging immediately into a new relationship.)
Then, there is Paul Simon in “Kodachrome,” pleading with mama not to take his Kodachrome away. Kodak nixed the film after digital cameras came on the scene.
Similarly, the angry young man in 1991’s “Freedom,” by Rage Against the Machine, sounds quaint now, too, bragging about being a soloist who is “all live, never on a floppy disc.”
There’s a double whammy in “Traces,” by the Classics IV — played at proms in the seventies — because it mentions both “faded photographs” and “tickets torn in half, memories in bits and pieces.”
Now, both would be stored on phones. It strikes me that your late teens is a tad soon to be caught in the grip of nostalgia anyway.
Dusty Springfield probably wouldn’t warble “Windmills of Your Mind” while the benefit of turbines is being hotly debated.
And George Jones’ tearjerker, “Radio Lover,” wouldn’t work: A DJ tapes his late-night radio show in the studio instead of doing it live so he can surprise his wife on their first anniversary. (Today, he could broadcast it live from home).
When he walks in, she’s in their bed with another. The cheating couple hears on the radio the last words the DJ ever speaks: “When the show is over, your radio lover will be home by your side.”
It’s up to the listener to decide whether the husband kills himself or leaves town.
Today, it would be hard to find a drive-in movie where you could be alone and not feeling groovy, as in the song from “Grease.”
And a friend tells me that she wouldn’t knock three times on the ceiling if she wanted someone. Likely, she’d just text.