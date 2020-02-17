Cost: $39-$59, plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available at the Five Flags Center box office or at www.TicketMaster.com.

at a glance

David Lee Murphy

More than 30 chart-topping hits.

Two No. 1 hits, including "Dust on the Bottle" and "Party Crowd."

Co-writer of eight additional No. 1 singles.

Joe Diffie

Twelve No. 1 hits, including "Pickup Man," "Third Rock from the Sun," "Home" and "Bigger Than the Beatles."

Twenty top 10 hits.

Grammy and CMA-award winner.

Thirteen albums.

Grand Ole Opry member.

Mark Chestnutt

Four platinum-certified albums.

Five gold-certified albums.

Fourteen No. 1 singles, including "Brother Jukebox," "I’ll Think of Something" and "It Sure is Monday."

Twenty-three top 10 singles.