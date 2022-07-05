If your birthday is today: Make changes to how you help others. Avoid taking on too much or neglecting what's important to you. Keep your expectations and situations in perspective, and live in the moment.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Emotions will surface, putting you in an awkward situation. Don't jump to conclusions. Be realistic about handling unstable conditions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Pay attention to what you want and need in your life. Personal growth will offer perspective regarding what's right and best for you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't forget to share your plans with the people your decisions will affect. Being open about decisions will decrease complaints.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Educational pursuits can help you choose a direction that will improve your life. Financial gain and self-improvement look promising.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Participate in something that intrigues you, but consider your motives and goals before you take on responsibilities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be upfront when dealing with matters. Give a precise and in-depth analysis of situations and what you plan on doing next.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Put your thoughts, ideas and energy into improving your living arrangements. Simplify your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Pay attention to the dynamics of meaningful relationships. Sharing your intentions and long-term plans will help you gain perspective regarding how to stabilize your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Focus on earning and handling money. Getting paid for doing something you enjoy will make your life easier.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Ask questions, find out where you stand and a way to move forward. Don't waste time on nonsense and other's poor judgment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Keep your emotions hidden, and face challenges with an open mind. Take the high road to avoid a complicated situation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Satisfy your thirst for knowledge. Researching and talking to experts will convince you to rethink your strategy. Take on less and focus more on doing the best job possible; progress will be yours.
