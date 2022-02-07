If your birthday is today: Set high standards and show everyone what you can do. Take control of your life, future and happiness. Use your imagination, physical strength and courage, and success will be yours.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take the path that suits you best. Living in someone's shadow will lead to regret. Set your sights on what excites you most and follow through.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Be open about what you want, and what you receive will surprise you. Mix business with pleasure to connect with someone influential. Use your charm, intelligence and insight to win favors.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't wait for someone else to initiate things. Be competitive, and work to get a head start. Leave nothing to chance and adjust your skills to fit trends.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Put your heart and soul into whatever you want to pursue. Learn all you can and take physical action. Explore your options and possibilities. You can gain much if you stick to your guns.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't be too quick to share what you are doing. Take precautions when dealing with someone eager to pick your brain. Someone will mislead you if given a chance. Ask pertinent questions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Line up a good team to help you reach your goals. Choose people who share your concerns and have skills that you don't. An unusual partnership will develop with someone not at all like you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) An emotional incident can hurt your reputation. Don't mix business with pleasure or give someone the ammunition to make you look bad in front of your peers,
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are overdue for a change. Consider what you want to incorporate into your life and put a plan in place that will help you reach your target. Share your ambitions with a loved one.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Focus on staying within budget while improving your home. Maintaining a healthy balance will ease stress and encourage you to be more disciplined in your spending habits.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Talk to someone you trust, and you'll gain insight into the possibilities surrounding an idea you want to pursue. Positive feedback and support will encourage you to make a move.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Avoid being too open about your ideas or life. Someone will use the information you share against you. Do what's in your best interest, and you'll sidestep delicate situations.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Tidy up and put things in order. Preparation will help you accomplish what you set out to do so you can enjoy the fruits of your labor. Express your feelings through actions.
