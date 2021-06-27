BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue resident Penny Blue North is the quintessential Renaissance woman — a singer and songwriter, an artist, a philosopher, a poet and an author.
North, who was born and raised in Graf, was living in Memphis with her daughter when she decided to return to the Midwest.
“I came to visit my niece who had married someone from Bellevue,” she said. “I drove into town, just like everybody else does, and saw this house on a hill and thought, ‘That is the coolest thing.’ And it turned out to be for sale, and it is the coolest thing.”
North has written poetry and essays and has a nonfiction book and children’s books in the pipeline, but the aptly named “Fic-tio-nary” is her debut novel.
“If a dictionary gives meaning to words, then fictionary, in this case, is an attempt to give meaning to what happens to us,” she said. “Each character has their own story.”
“Fic-tio-nary” opens in a plain white room, which could be rural Iowa or anywhere else. Lily, Gram and Chime have planned a day outing. They hope it will be a pleasant diversion and a way to bring them together, although none of them can remember exactly who planned the day or why.
Gram finds a mysterious book in a flower bed, and the book seems to follow them throughout their adventures, bending time and space as the reader is pulled across an experimental landscape. It is a purposeful plot point that North hopes is mirrored in the reader’s experience.
“Imagine a reader of fiction as a child in red wagon, being pulled by the writer of that fiction,” she said. “The reader can sit in the wagon, dragging their fingers along the ground if they want to. Or they can take pictures or they can stop completely by putting the book down. They can be passive or active. I find that analogy apt for any book.”
In “Fic-tio-nary,” time is fluid and most definitely not linear.
“Time is one of my favorite themes in literature,” North said. “So, I wanted to write a novel that takes place in one minute, one day, one year and one lifetime simultaneously. I wanted to make the reader want to read it again, to get back in the wagon and take the journey again.”
“Fic-tio-nary” might seem to be a simple tale about three friends who decide to spend the day together, but similar to Jostein Gaarder’s 1991 novel, “Sophie’s World,” North’s book is filled with double-meanings and philosophical references. Sharp-eyed readers will recognize that Maslow’s hierarchy of needs plays a big role in each chapter’s theme.
“I want the reader to fill in a good portion of the novel,” North said. “I want the reader to feel off-balance the way my protagonist feels off-balance. I didn’t describe what they looked like or how old they were. And there was a reason for that.”
Readers of “Fic-tio-nary” will find themselves on a journey like no other, and it’s likely once the last page is finished, they’ll want to go back and read it again, now that they’re a bit wiser to the book’s secrets.
“On a deeper level, if you were able to go back and re-write your life story, and you had control over your life and could write it in a different way, that’s fictionary,” North said. “Whatever is going on in your subconscious is going to make this book simple or profound. It’s whatever you want it to be.”
“Fic-tio-nary” is available at River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St., in Dubuque; and The Bookworm, 110 Riverview, in Bellevue.