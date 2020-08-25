Andre Dawson hit 300 home runs and stole 300 bases. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012. Steve Garvey holds the National League record for consecutive games played — 1,207. He, too, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012. They’re not alone: An estimated 191,930 men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020.
It’s true, there’s a 100% five-year survival rate if you’re diagnosed while the disease is still local or regional, but the best bet is to never get the disease at all. Guys, you can do a great deal to make sure that’s your future.
Researchers recently published results of a seven-year study of more than 1,900 men with prostate cancer in the journal Nutrients. They reported that a Western diet loaded with added sugar in food and beverages ramps up the risk of being diagnosed with early stage prostate cancer by over 30%.
This complements a Harvard study that found men who have two-plus servings of tomato sauce a week cut their risk of prostate cancer by 23% and a 2000 study by the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center that found that men who ate three or more half-cup servings of cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli and Brussels sprouts, a week reduced their risk by 41% compared with men eating fewer than one serving weekly.
You know what to do: No foods or drinks with added sugars, and every day enjoy a wide variety of colorful fruits and veggies, including cooked tomatoes. That’s a grand slam!
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.