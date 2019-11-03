I’ve jumped out of a plane at 13,000 feet and once asked Chelsea Clinton about her father’s White House trysts. I’ve fired an AR-15, against my better judgment, for the sake of understanding an American pastime.
But more than any of these moments in my life, the thing that fills my tummy with peach pits is dating in the era of text messages.
I hate them.
Of course, there are the standard critiques: Texts lack emotion and context. They open themselves to misinterpretation. And typos.
Accidentally write (as I did), “I felt superior to my friend during our argument because I am white” when you meant to say “because I am right,” might get you dumped.
And there is the unspoken rule of tit for tat. One of us sends a text and must wait until the other replies. Pity be the one who sends two messages in a row or — mercy — even three.
Scrolling through my chat history, I await responses to the following inquiries where my conversation partner left me hanging:
“Plans tonight?”
“How about you let me know which days work for you?”
“Where is your farm at?”
Even when the message will come, the excruciating wait for its arrival resembles the agony of a golf player whose caddy tells him that on one of the 18 tee offs he will spontaneously scream.
As a writer, text messaging also taps into my instinctive perfectionism. This manifests in a compulsive need to revise misshapen prose.
My system includes rewriting in a follow-up message the offending word followed by an asterisk. Yet, my phone’s auto correct feature sometimes slaps down a different, also erroneous word.
By then, I’ve sent the original text with three corrections, the last of which still contains a typo, drawing more attention to both my illiteracy and neuroticism.
So, I’ve decided to quit. I’m done.
With new beaus, I’ve adopted a hyper-literal, minimalist stance. I only will send dull messages to arrange the next hangout. Yet, try as I might to minimize my anxiety, the question of when to text remains.
I do some mental math to calculate the chunk of time that passed between conversation threads.
I use that duration as a guide. I can contact him next Wednesday. Not so early in the week that I sound desperate, but not so long that he forgets about our Saturday date and makes other plans.
That’s a balanced approach, right? And relationships are all about compromise and give and take.
My friends are horrified. Jennifer says I shouldn’t be marking in my planner when I am going to dispatch the next message.
“I just don’t want him to think I’m weird if I text too early,” I reply.
“But you are weird,” she says.
“Yes, but I need to draw him in with my charm before he realizes that.”
I do my best to mentally criticize her social media habits, searching for a reason to disregard the feedback, but she is a good friend and fills me with doubt.
I break my rule and send the text three days early.
Now, I’m waiting for a reply. Too soon? Perhaps it was too soon. I sounded overeager. I’m starting to feel sick. Still waiting. Definitely overenthusiastic.
Ping!
My phone vibrates across the room and I rush to the table.
My hands shake as I type, forgetting everything.
“How was your day?”