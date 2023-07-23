Hardcover fiction
1. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese, Grove Press
2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
Recommended for you
3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
4. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley
5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
6. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
7. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang, Morrow
8. The Five-Star Weekend, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
9. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
10. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
11. The Librarianist, Patrick deWitt, Ecco
12. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women, Lisa See, Scribner
13. The Only One Left, Riley Sager, Dutton
14. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
15. The Guest, Emma Cline, Random House
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder, David Grann, Doubleday
2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
3. The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession, Michael Finkel, Knopf
4. Pageboy: A Memoir, Elliot Page, Flatiron Books
5. Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, BTS, Myeongseok Kang, Anton Hur (Transl.), Slin Jung (Transl.), Clare Richards (Transl.), Flatiron Books
6. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
7. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
8. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond, Crown
9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
10. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin Press
11. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
12. The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man, David Von Drehle, Simon & Schuster
13. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic, Robert McCloskey, Clarkson Potter
14. You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir, Maggie Smith, Atria/One Signal Publishers
15. A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them, Timothy Egan, Viking
Trade paperback fiction
1. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Penguin
4. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
5. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
6. Too Late, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
7. Love, Theoretically, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
8. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
9. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
10. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
11. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
12. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Berkley
13. Carrie Soto Is Back, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
14. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
15. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Vintage
3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
4. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Back Bay
5. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
6. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
7. Solito: A Memoir, Javier Zamora, Hogarth
8. Quietly Hostile: Essays, Samantha Irby, Vintage
9. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin, Vintage
10. Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals, Oliver Burkeman, Picador
11. A Philosophy of Walking, Frédéric Gros, Verso
12. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
13. Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole, Susan Cain, Crown
14. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
15. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, Picador
Mass market
1. No Plan B, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Dell
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. Billy Summers, Stephen King, Pocket
5. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Vintage
6. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
8. Sparring Partners, John Grisham, Vintage
9. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty, Holt Paperbacks
10. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
Early and middle grade readers
1. The Skull: A Tyrolean Folktale, Jon Klassen, Candlewick
2. From the World of Percy Jackson: The Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney Hyperion
3. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, Harper
4. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Judy Blume, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
5. School Trip: A Graphic Novel, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
6. The Moth Keeper: A Graphic Novel, K. O’Neill, Random House Graphic
7. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
8. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
9. Squished: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
10. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
11. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
12. Swim Team: A Graphic Novel, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
13. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Picture Day: A Graphic Novel, Sarah Sax, Knopf Books for Young Readers
Young adult
1. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. Nimona, ND Stevenson, Quill Tree Books
3. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
4. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
5. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
6. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
7. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
8. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
9. Solitaire, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
10. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
11. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
12. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
13. The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich (A Graphic Novel), Deya Muniz, Little, Brown Ink
14. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Tundra Books
15. Warrior Girl Unearthed, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
Children’s illustrated
1. Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography, Wendy Loggia, Elisa Chavarri (Illus.), Golden Books
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Where’s Waldo?, Martin Handford, Candlewick
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
5. Bluey: The Beach, Penguin Young Readers
6. Bluey: The Pool, Penguin Young Readers
7. Bluey: Camping, Penguin Young Readers
8. Where’s Waldo Now?, Martin Handford, Candlewick
9. Bluey 5-Minute Stories: 6 Stories in 1 Book? Hooray!, Penguin Young Readers
10. Weather Together, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
12. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
13. Bluey: The Creek, Penguin Young Readers
14. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
15. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
3. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion,
5. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Álvaro Sarraseca (Illus.), Scholastic
8. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
9. Baby-Sitters Little Sister, Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina (Illus.), Graphix
10. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers