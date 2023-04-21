The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place Wednesday-Sunday, April 26-30. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Tooth”
Genre: Horror short.
Country: U.S.A.
Run time: 4 minutes.
Director: Jillian Corsie.
Writer: Katie Gault.
Producer: Vincent DeLuca.
Trailer: jilliancorsie.com/tooth
When to see it: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, Five Flags Theater; 1 p.m. Friday, April 28, Five Flags Theater.
“Tooth” will be shown in a block with other short films, including “Good Grief” and “A Few Days Home in Johnson County.” Times and locations are subject to change. Visit julienfilmfest.com for the most up-to-date information.
Synopsis: Fed up with decades of flossing, whitening and forced perfection of modern beauty standards, a tooth sparks an all-out war against its oppressor.
Behind the scenes: What do you do when your mom gives you all of the baby teeth she saved from your childhood? Director Jillian Corsie made a film.
Tooth blends genres by combining live-action puppets with 3-D animated models.
“The result is both shocking and disgusting,” Corsie said. “But it’s also intended to be funny.”
Exploring themes of body image and social pressures to be perfect, “Tooth” depicts what might happen if our bodies rebelled against us.
The film is dedicated to Hollywood producer Mike Moder, Julie Roberts’ father-in-law, who acted as an advisor on the set and praised Corsie for her “sick mind.” It was the last film he worked on before his death in 2022.
“Tooth” delves into the pressure women face to be perfect in today’s society.
“With the rise of social media filters and cosmetic procedures, you can’t help but wonder when it will be enough,” Corsie said. “What if our bodies could take control and make choices for us?”
