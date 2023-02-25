Dubuque Senior High School’s Speech Team returned from the state competition with three Critic’s Choice Award banners and the Sweepstakes Trophy, making this year’s team the 2023 Large Group State Champion.

The Iowa High School Speech Association Large Group All-State Festival was held at Iowa State University on Feb. 18.

