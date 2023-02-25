Dubuque Senior High School’s Speech Team returned from the state competition with three Critic’s Choice Award banners and the Sweepstakes Trophy, making this year’s team the 2023 Large Group State Champion.
The Iowa High School Speech Association Large Group All-State Festival was held at Iowa State University on Feb. 18.
“We started the year with just over a hundred students,” said Greg Ernzen, one of the team’s coaches. “We took 77 to state. It’s the first year we’ve seen a rise (in our team numbers) since COVID.”
Critic’s Choice Awards were claimed by “Over the River and Through the Woods,” in Ensemble Acting, featuring Lucia Kuehn, Scout Kuehn, Soren Obermueller, Aidan Seville and Emma Ward; “KWOZ” (Radio Broadcasting), featuring Aidan Dolan, Maddie Fast, Joplin Halstoos, Maura Lawler, Makayla Makovec, Brice Shaw, Hannah Tracy and Nate Williams; and “The Price of Perfection” (Solo Mime) performed by Elise Norman.
Megan Schumacher, also a speech team coach, worked with Norman to create a emotional piece that critic Paul Kalina, an associate professor of movement studies at the University of Iowa, called “compelling and courageous.”
“(Elise) did a solo mime event last year that went to All-State, and this year she won the mime banner,” Schumacher said. “It was really exciting for her.”
Norman came to Schumacher at the beginning of the competitive season with an idea for a serious piece based on the story of a dancer’s strive for perfection and her battle with an eating disorder.
“I think Elise had seen a lot of her peers trying to be perfect and how they struggle,” Schumacher said. “She wanted to shine a light on that, and I think that was impressive. She is wise beyond her years, and I think she wanted to start that conversation.”
Schumacher, who also has a background in choreography and dance, worked with Norman on perfecting her movement for the performance.
“Some of it is very technical,” she said. “All of these kids are incredible. They work so hard and they are so supportive of each other. They’re great to work with.”
Aaron Dean, the school’s drama director who also coaches the Speech Team, said it has been a remarkable year.
“We’ve had a long tradition of success that predates my time here,” said Dean, who has been at Senior for 19 years. “But over the last 40 years, we’ve been well represented with honors at the state level.”
Of 11 total Critic’s Choice Awards, Senior received three, which is an unusual feat. The school previously received three Critic’s Choice Awards at the festival in 1984, 1987 and 2015.
“Getting three in one year is very rare,” Dean said.
Ernzen said the Speech Team legacy has been around for a while.
“Under Fran Hedeman, it was one of the best in the state,” he said. “There’s a great legacy here.”
Students who compete on the Speech Team work on performance pieces for most of the season, culminating in district, and then state, competition.
“These kids work really hard,” Ernzen said. “We focus on building their skills and building their confidence. It’s fun to see them workshop a piece and build it into something imaginative and award-winning.”
All three coaches credited Brent Cook, the school’s activities and athletic director, with giving equal attention to nonsport activities.
“On the way home, we could see that the school was tweeting about the speech team’s success just like they would about any of the sports teams,” Ernzen said. “We have great support not only from our parents, but from our administration as well.”
One other local school took home a banner: Maquoketa Valley High School, in Delhi, Iowa, also received a Critic’s Choice Award banner in the Readers Theater category with the one-act play, “... And Others.”
