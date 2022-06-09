Play: “The Sound of Music”
Performers: The Grand Opera House.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 17-18, and Thursday-Saturday, June 23-25; 2 p.m. Sundays, June 19 and 26.
Site: The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Cost: $23 for adults, $15 for ages 18 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at www.thegrandoperahouse.com. Tickets also can be purchased in person at the box office or by calling 563-588-1305. Box office hours are noon-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Additional fees apply for online purchases. Group pricing is available for groups of 12 or more.
Synopsis
One of the world’s most beloved musicals, “The Sound of Music” tells the story of high-spirited postulant Maria who, after struggling to conform to the rules of her Austrian Abbey, is sent by the Mother Abbess to be governess to the seven children of widowed Captain von Trapp.
Arriving at the large Salzburg residence of the von Trapps, Maria finds a home of rigid rules and regulations where the captain summons his children and household staff with a whistle and offers little in the way of outward love and affection.
Maria soon brings joy and music to the house, winning over the children then the captain. But war is looming, and the von Trapp’s happiness might be short-lived if they don’t act quickly.
Set against the backdrop of the Swiss Alps, the musical features award-winning standards such as “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and the title song.
Tidbits
- Executive and artistic director Nick Halder will direct his first production since coming to the Grand. Joining him on the production team will be choreographer Megan Schumacher and music director Rob Stull.
- Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s sixth musical and their final collaboration opened on Broadway in 1959 to rave reviews, winning five Tony Awards.
- The 1965 film adaptation won two Golden Globes, including Best Actress for Julie Andrews as Maria, and five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Robert Wise.
- Maria Augusta von Trapp’s 1949 memoir, “The Story of the Trapp Family Singers,” was the original inspiration for the stage production.
Quotable, from director Nick Halder
- “I’m excited about this production for a lot of reasons: Because of the pandemic, it’s the first full show I’ve directed since 2019. I’m also excited to be working with our very talented community members.”
- “In terms of Rodgers and Hammerstein shows, this is probably the most recognizable. The songs themselves are just written so well, and there are so many that will have you leaving the theater singing or humming.”
- “We all go through struggles — Maria’s personal struggles and the family dealing with how the world is changing around them — these are everyday things that we all can identify with.”
- “One of my struggles as a director with some of these ‘Golden Age’ shows is how do we take a story and make it resonate with audiences today? But here’s a story that’s almost 100 years old, and the themes are still relevant and important.”
- “I’m fortunate to have a lot of great resources as far as individuals in the community who are so talented and who donate their time to a show. It’s a great cast and a great production team.”
