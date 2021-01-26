In March of last year, Eric Ferring was riding a wave of momentum, graduating from the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s esteemed Ryan Opera Center for emerging professional vocalists.
It was a force set to launch him into his professional career.
“March 1 was the night of my final performance at the Lyric, and I skipped the bows so I could run to the airport to catch an overnight flight to England to compete in the Glyndebourne Opera Cup,” Ferring said in a phone interview.
After the competition, Ferring flew back to the United States to begin a series of performances at opera companies throughout the country as Tamino, the hero at the helm of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”
Then, COVID-19 took the world by storm.
“The fourth day into rehearsal with North Carolina Opera — my first professional gig out of the (Ryan Opera Center) program — we canceled,” Ferring said.
It marked the first in a string of halted contracts for the young tenor — among them, appearances with New Orleans Opera and Santa Fe Opera and a concert in Chicago’s Grant Park. The pinnacle was his debut with New York City’s Metropolitan Opera, which, like many other live performance venues, called off its most recent performance season.
“It was terrible,” Ferring said. “Whenever you leave a program, you leave with a certain amount of momentum. My biggest concern was being able to get that back. I didn’t do a lot of the virtual offerings that companies were producing for a number of reasons. The opportunities didn’t present themselves to me, and I had never been a video editor person, so I didn’t figure out the technical side of recording. Many colleagues mentioned experiencing a deep depression throughout the year, and that made it difficult to find the motivation to practice.”
Ferring now is residing with his fiancé, who is in his second-year residency as a pediatrician in Tampa, Fla. — often exposed to COVID-19 patients. Ferring also is one in a handful of Dubuque natives creating on a larger scale who has found his industry upended by the pandemic.
From live performance to music and film, temporary closures that lingered longer than expected have forced many artists reliant on their ability to create for a living into unemployment and uncertainty as to the stability of their industries in a post-pandemic world.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” said Ferring, who took his time away from the stage to learn French, become an advocate for others in his field through the American Guild of Musical Artists and embrace time at home his traveling and performance schedules usually don’t allow. “I’m also nervous about companies making cuts and coming to young artists like me to take less pay. Who am I? I don’t have enough power in the business to say no. But I also need to work and build my career.”
Ferring has been rescheduled to make his Met debut this spring, as well as resume recording his debut album. He said he is eager to see how the lengthy lockdown will inspire opera companies to explore new content terrain.
“What I hope will happen is that people will have been so starved for live performance that they’ll be clamoring to come back,” Ferring said. “But it’s an industry that already saw challenges before the pandemic. Emotionally right now, how I’m feeling depends on the day. Some days, I’m inspired and optimistic. Other days, I’m angry and frustrated that we’re still here, preventing people from being able to work, get married and breaking our own death records.”
From on the road to in the studio
Ginny Luke, another Dubuque native and music maker, has made her living recording and touring alongside the likes of Meat Loaf, Britney Spears, Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am, the Foo Fighters, Snoop Dog, the Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Wonder and others as an eclectic violinist and vocalist.
Luke was poised to have “the most successful year of her career,” she said in a phone interview, with more than 150 concert dates and corporate events on her calendar, as well as multiple recording sessions booked. But with her Los Angeles community hit particularly hard by COVID-19, much of the music was silenced.
“I was going to be touring in Singapore and the U.K., and I had just been in Saudi Arabia in early March for a music festival,” she said. “But then, everything started closing down. Everything got scaled back, and everyone in the industry had to adjust. But I still had to make money. I still had to pay my bills.”
With approximately 60% of her outlet based in live performance, the rest in recording, Luke likened working through the pandemic to her early days in the music industry, “hungry” for any work she could scrape together and reminded of the fatigue she once endured from pounding the pavement.
“I immediately started reaching out to producers about recording,” she said. “The majority of it has been remote, but I’ve been very thankful for the work. In many ways, the changes we’ve experienced in the music industry because of the pandemic have signaled a transition for me to think more about myself as a business, deliberately building a community of support around me, rather than letting the work come naturally and focusing solely on my artistry. I knew that was coming, but it made me a little sad. I feel like I’m at my best when I’m focused on creating valuable art to stimulate culture. It’s deeply fulfilling to feel like you’re helping people understand humanity — and getting compensated for it.”
Luke, who also has been teaching virtually at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music, as well as embracing opportunities to record music, admitted that emotionally, the challenges have taken a toll on artists, who fear the risk when lucky enough to find work.
“I’m knocking down the doors to play live music, but it’s scary — even recording is scary,” she said. “We’re not considered essential workers, but we’re exposed when we go out there to make our art. You never know where people have been or who they’ve been around.”
Luke added that changes have been abounding in the industry for some time, drastically altering the playing ground for big recording studios as artists and session musicians easily can record remotely. It’s something she believes will only continue to accelerate due to the pandemic.
“The rules of the game we’re playing are different now,” she said. “But it’s the music business. Not the music fun.”
As for touring, Luke said she doesn’t anticipate being able to hit the road heavily until 2022, especially with companies like tour mogul Live Nation filing for bankruptcy.
“A lot of the fate of the touring industry is resting with production companies right now,” she said. “That will dictate how musicians come back and when, as well as how we can stay healthy and safe on the road. I’m still waiting for that to be revealed. Who knows what it will look like next year? It’s not looking good as of yet. I think I’ll be making more music closer to home.”
The big and small screens
Other industries that might face an inevitable shift include film and television.
According to Susan Gorrell, executive director of the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival and whose family has a background in both industries:
“The first thing is COVID-19’s impact on movie theaters,” she said. “It changed the structure of how studios released films. Many released them directly to a streaming format, and I think we’ll continue to see more of that stick around as an option. The second thing is production. When COVID-19 hit, people gathered around film, so there was a need for content. But everything shut down. My husband and my boys didn’t work from March until August. Some post-production could happen from home, but as far as production, none of that was happening.”
Now that production has kicked back into gear, 30% of a film’s budget goes toward COVID-19 compliance, with an officer added to the staff for daily testing of both actors and film crew.
Other measures have been taken to prevent the virus’ spread.
Gorrell’s husband Ken, a mechanical special effects supervisor, was separated in crew pods while filming the TV series, “Stargirl,” in order to implement contact tracing. Son Skylar, who also works in special effects, had his entire crew put up in a hotel they were not allowed to leave while filming for a Marvel Comics movie. Son Brandon, also in special effects, just returned to his work on a Nickelodeon film.
All three are working on-
location throughout Georgia.
“I think people are feeling that impact right now in the film industry, especially financially,” Gorrell said. “Thirty percent extra for COVID is a huge cost, and that’s really impacting producers’ budgets right now. And where big theaters used to be the big-ticket revenue source, now it has turned to streaming.”
What could see an increase in interest, however, are film festivals.
Dubuque’s shifted to an online format last year and featured about half the amount of its usual submission draw, attracting modest viewers from throughout the world. Organizers are planning for an expanded event this year, set for April 18-25, and showing film submissions from 2020 and 2021.
Gorrell is another embracing a cautious optimism.
“With the shift to streaming, for many filmmakers, festivals might be the only opportunity to see their films on a big screen before a large audience,” she said, hinting that Dubuque could get to play host to several major film premieres this year at what will mark its 10th annual festival, if all goes as planned. “I’m looking forward to us being able to host some amazing films and filmmakers and the possibility of being able to do it in-person. But obviously, if it still isn’t safe, we’ll have to revisit it.”