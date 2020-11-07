Some reflections on existing during a pandemic:
- The whole mask thing has been a challenge for me. It has nothing to do with politics or my individual rights as an American citizen.
It comes down to a common sense following of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and rules set down by my community and my workplace. When I am in a situation where I cannot maintain 6 or more feet of distance between myself and others, I wear one.
When I see people — especially those who are older with underlying conditions — not wearing one in a crowded place, I shake my head and think, “That just doesn’t seem wise.”
Likewise, when I see others — especially younger, healthy looking people — wearing a mask outside on an empty street, alone in a car or while walking on a wide, outdoor trail, I likewise shake my head and think, “Which reputable health official (so far) has suggested wearing masks in those situations?”
I’m not judging anybody; just observing.
- I’ve always followed some basic routines in my daily life, but during this pandemic, my routines have become dominant, monotonous and at times quite depressing.
Many of them revolve around my laptop, as I do a lot of writing and research for a couple of my hobbies. I also am wearing out a dartboard in my man cave. Soon, however, I won’t be able to ride my bike, which has seen almost double the 1,000 miles I put on it in 2019.
Fortunately, there are sports on television. When I hear people say there shouldn’t be athletic competitions because of the risk and that fans such as myself are selfish, I again shake my head. Suicides and destructive addictions already are rising because life as we know it is so limited and restricted.
Many of us need distractions such as sports in our stagnant lives right now more than we want them. Some of us aren’t strong enough to survive in a hermit-like condition. The more you take away from of us, the fewer of us there will be.
- The recent rising death totals around the world from the coronavirus are mind-
- boggling and humbling. As of Thursday,
- 1.23 million people have perished.
How about some perspective?
Do you know how many people died of cardiovascular diseases in 2017? 17.79 million, according to the Global Burden of Disease, a major global study on the causes of death and disease. The main causes were high blood pressure, smoking, high cholesterol, diabetes, inactivity and obesity.
How about cancers? 9.56 million deaths. Around one third of them, says the World Health Organization, are due to the five leading behavioral and dietary risks: High body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity, tobacco use and alcohol use
Sadly, COVID-19 death totals eventually could climb that high, especially if people are cavalier about taking precautions. But, even more tragically, the numbers I cite for those other diseases occur at almost the same rate annually.
Maybe in the future we could nudge and assist people toward living more healthy lives as much as we insist they wear masks.