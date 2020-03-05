03052020-cur-adamos

Mindie Adamos.

Event: Mindie Adamos

Time/date: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15.

Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.

Cost: Tickets start at $10, plus taxes and fees, and are available at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s B Connected counter, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Online: www.mindieadamos.com

Tidbits

• Psychic medium and Dubuque native Mindie Adamos’ “Readings and Healings” will share messages with loved ones from the other side, while delivering healing and peace.

• Audience members also can ask Adamos questions through a question-and-answer segment, when Adamos will help them connect with loved ones from the other side.

