Event: Mindie Adamos
Time/date: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15.
Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.
Cost: Tickets start at $10, plus taxes and fees, and are available at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s B Connected counter, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Online: www.mindieadamos.com
Tidbits
• Psychic medium and Dubuque native Mindie Adamos’ “Readings and Healings” will share messages with loved ones from the other side, while delivering healing and peace.
• Audience members also can ask Adamos questions through a question-and-answer segment, when Adamos will help them connect with loved ones from the other side.