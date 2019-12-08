“This is the type of arrant pedantry up with which I will not put.”
— Winston S. Churchill
We probably have written a version of this essay in high school or college: You’ve read the assigned book, and there’s a five-page essay due tomorrow. Well, technically it’s due today because it’s 2 a.m. and your paper’s due at 9. It’s time to “fill the space,” as they say in university circles.
You’ve nudged the margins to make them bigger. You’re using Courier New because it takes up more space. Now, it’s time to make your words longer and more intelligent-sounding so you can squeak out a B-minus on this bad boy. You consult your thesaurus.
Somehow, we learn a certain form of writing an essay or paper that resembles everyone else’s papers, or, even worse, an imitation of our professor’s speech patterns. The result is a flowery, academic-sounding, five-page whopper of a nothingburger.
You swap out the word “use” for “utilize” or “employ.” You go to great lengths in order to avoid ending a sentence with a preposition, forcing your words to twist and turn into stuffy syntax riddles. You’re verbose to the point of long-windedness.
There’s a term for this: Engfish. It’s when we use contrived language to sound smart. But by puffing up our discourse, we end up obscuring our intended message.
In a 1946 article titled, “Politics and the English Language,” George Orwell suggested six rules for combatting our tendency to do this:
- Never use a metaphor, simile or figure of speech which you are used to seeing in print.
- Never use a long word where a short one will do.
- If it is possible to cut a word out, always cut it out.
- Never use the passive where you can use the active.
- Never use a foreign phrase, a scientific word or a jargon word if you can think of an everyday English equivalent.
- Break any of these rules sooner than say anything barbarous.
The best way to communicate is by saying what you mean to say. Don’t sugarcoat it. Do this and your communication will be strong and effective.