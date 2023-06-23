Today is Friday, June 23, the 174th day of 2023. There are 191 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1860, a congressional resolution authorized creation of the United States Government Printing Office, which opened the following year.
• In 1888, abolitionist Frederick Douglass received one vote from the Kentucky delegation at the Republican convention in Chicago, effectively making him the first Black candidate to have his name placed in nomination for U.S. president. (The nomination went to Benjamin Harrison.)
• In 1931, aviators Wiley Post and Harold Gatty took off from New York on a round-the-world flight that lasted eight days and 15 hours.
• In 1947, the Senate joined the House in overriding President Harry S. Truman’s veto of the Taft-Hartley Act, designed to limit the power of organized labor.
• In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson and Soviet Premier Alexei Kosygin opened a three-day summit at Glassboro State College in New Jersey.
• In 1969, Warren E. Burger was sworn in as chief justice of the United States by the man he was succeeding, Earl Warren.
• In 1972, President Richard Nixon signed Title IX, barring discrimination on the basis of sex for “any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
• In 1985, all 329 people aboard an Air India Boeing 747 were killed when the plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Ireland because of a bomb authorities believe was planted by Sikh separatists.
• In 1995, Dr. Jonas Salk, the medical pioneer who developed the first vaccine to halt the crippling rampage of polio, died in La Jolla, Calif., at age 80.
• In 2016, Britain voted to leave the European Union after a bitterly divisive referendum campaign, toppling Prime Minister David Cameron, who had led the campaign to keep Britain in the EU.
Today’s Birthdays: Singer Diana Trask is 83. Actor Ted Shackelford is 77. Actor Bryan Brown is 76. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is 75. Actor Jim Metzler is 72. “American Idol” ex-judge Randy Jackson is 67. Actor Frances McDormand is 66. Rock musician Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth) is 61. Writer-director Joss Whedon is 59. R&B singer Chico DeBarge is 53. Actor Selma Blair is 51. Actor Joel Edgerton is 49. Rock singer KT Tunstall is 48. Actor Emmanuelle Vaugier is 47. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 46. Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson is 44. Actor Melissa Rauch is 43. Rock singer Duffy is 39. Country singer Katie Armiger is 32.