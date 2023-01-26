The East Coast journalistic elite is at it again. In a recent article in The Wall Street Journal, William McGurn criticizes the doings of the FBI, saying “today’s abuses aren’t the work of some rogue agent in Dubuque but the results of interventions from Washington.” Ah, Washington, a mecca of rats, crime and abandoned buildings, where highly significant events happen — not in remote outposts like Dubuque.

Perhaps the rogue agent of McGurn’s imagination is kin to the fictional character that Harold Ross, founder of The New Yorker, created in 1925 when he declared that his bold new magazine was not “for the little old lady from Dubuque.”

Christian, a former Dubuquer, is an Ames, Iowa, writer. Email her at rachristian3026@yahoo.com. Christian will read from her 34 years of columns for Fabulous Fridays at 12:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St.

