What's it worth on eBay? Gravestone bubbing has value?

Gravestone rubbing is the practice of creating an image of the surface features of a gravestone/tombstone on paper.
It records images of the natural textures, inscribed patterns or lettering. By rubbing a hard rendering medium over the paper, the pigment is deposited over protrusions and of the edges. Depressions remain unpigmented since the pliable paper moves away from the surface of the material.
Common rendering materials include rice paper, charcoal, wax, graphite or inksticks. After awhile, the practice of stone rubbing; however, can cause permanent damage to cultural monuments due to abrasion.
Gravestone rubbing is prohibited in some areas around the world due to damage. Gravestones that are exposed to the elements outside deteriorate, and the rubbing is a way to preserve the elements depicted on the stone.
So, the art of gravestone rubbing is open to debate. The rubbing in today’s column was done from the gravestone of James Douglas Morrison, who was the lead singer of the rock band the Doors, from 1965 to 1971.
He died in Paris unexpectedly at the age of 27.
He was buried in Paris and this rubbing of his gravestone recently was listed on eBay and sold for $390.