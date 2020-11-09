If your birthday is today: Keep an open mind. Don't be afraid to take a different path. Learning as you go will be mentally stimulating and instrumental in helping you figure things out. If you channel your energy wisely, it will lead to enlightenment and new beginnings.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Do your best to improve meaningful relationships. Communication is vital if you're going to gain support. Present what you have to offer. Positive change is heading your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Embrace change, be open to learning something new and update your skills to reflect current trends. Self-improvement will lead to compliments and boost your ego. Romance is on the rise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Address money matters, and implement a plan to lower your overhead. Shared expenses could turn into a problem. Do your best to keep the peace.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't let someone distract you. It's essential to stay on top of your responsibilities. Moderation will be necessary financially, emotionally and physically.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A change of pace will give you time to figure out your next move. Strive to protect yourself from someone trying to take advantage of you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't fold under pressure or give in to unfair solutions. Initiate plans that will lead to better days ahead. You can find solutions to the problems that have been bothering you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) If you reach out to youngsters, close friends, relatives and loved ones, you'll come up with new ways to remain close and connected, regardless of distancing regulations put in place.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Show compassion when dealing with emotional issues. Self-improvement projects are favored. Offer love and understanding over criticism and discord.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Make positive changes at home. Keep your money and possessions in a safe place. Choose to do your own thing, and budget wisely. Keep the peace, but don't give in to peer pressure.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) A change to how you earn your living may pan out as you had hoped. Consider a new way to improve your resume and pick up skills and knowledge to help you head in a more suitable direction.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Look at all angles of every situation, and you'll come up with a diplomatic plan that will gain you much-needed support. Romance is featured.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Problems will mount if you don't make lifestyle adjustments. Indulgence will lead to criticism and opposition. Stop procrastinating; align yourself with like-minded people and get moving.
