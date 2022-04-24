Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Monday, May 2: Apple glazed pork, hash brown casserole, green beans, wheat bread and lemon bars.
Tuesday, May 3: Liver and onions (sub: Salisbury steak), fried potatoes, tropical fruit and cream pie.
Wednesday, May 4: Chicken bacon ranch casserole, garlic bread, broccoli, peaches and cookie.
Thursday, May 5: Chili/crackers, hot dog, green Jell-O with pears and Oreo dessert.
Friday, May 6: Tuna noodle casserole, peas, dinner roll, Mandarin oranges and pudding.
Monday, May 9: Spaghetti and meat sauce, lettuce salad, bread stick, peaches and cookie.
Tuesday, May 10: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, cheesy cauliflower, pineapple and Snicker apple salad.
Wednesday, May 11: Roast pork with gravy, rice pilaf, Harvard beets, pears and carrot cake.
Thursday, May 12: Pollock, baby bakers, mixed vegetables, fruit cocktail and brownie.
Friday, May 13: Ham salad sandwich, carrot soup, applesauce and Butterfinger dessert.
Monday, May 16: Ham balls, au gratin potatoes, carrots, peaches and rice krispy treats.
Tuesday, May 17: Loaded chicken, fruit salad, dinner roll and chocolate cake supreme.
Wednesday, May 18: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, asparagus, pears and pineapple upside down cake.
Thursday, May 19: Egg, bacon and broccoli bake, hash browns, banana bread and applesauce.
Friday, May 20: Potato soup, sloppy joe, cucumber salad, tropical fruit and cookie.
Monday, May 23: Taco bake, Mexicali corn, corn bread, fruit cocktail and scotcheroos.
Tuesday, May 24: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce and brookies.
Wednesday, May 25: Tilapia, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, Mandarin oranges and bread pudding.
Thursday, May 26: Brat on a bun, potato chips, onion rings, peaches and banana bars.
Friday, May 27: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, pears and caramel apple cake.
Monday, May 30: Closed (Memorial Day).
Tuesday, May 31: Beef stew, coleslaw, tropical fruit, dinner roll and cherry chip cake.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.