Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.

Monday, May 2: Apple glazed pork, hash brown casserole, green beans, wheat bread and lemon bars.

Tuesday, May 3: Liver and onions (sub: Salisbury steak), fried potatoes, tropical fruit and cream pie.

Wednesday, May 4: Chicken bacon ranch casserole, garlic bread, broccoli, peaches and cookie.

Thursday, May 5: Chili/crackers, hot dog, green Jell-O with pears and Oreo dessert.

Friday, May 6: Tuna noodle casserole, peas, dinner roll, Mandarin oranges and pudding.

Monday, May 9: Spaghetti and meat sauce, lettuce salad, bread stick, peaches and cookie.

Tuesday, May 10: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, cheesy cauliflower, pineapple and Snicker apple salad.

Wednesday, May 11: Roast pork with gravy, rice pilaf, Harvard beets, pears and carrot cake.

Thursday, May 12: Pollock, baby bakers, mixed vegetables, fruit cocktail and brownie.

Friday, May 13: Ham salad sandwich, carrot soup, applesauce and Butterfinger dessert.

Monday, May 16: Ham balls, au gratin potatoes, carrots, peaches and rice krispy treats.

Tuesday, May 17: Loaded chicken, fruit salad, dinner roll and chocolate cake supreme.

Wednesday, May 18: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, asparagus, pears and pineapple upside down cake.

Thursday, May 19: Egg, bacon and broccoli bake, hash browns, banana bread and applesauce.

Friday, May 20: Potato soup, sloppy joe, cucumber salad, tropical fruit and cookie.

Monday, May 23: Taco bake, Mexicali corn, corn bread, fruit cocktail and scotcheroos.

Tuesday, May 24: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce and brookies.

Wednesday, May 25: Tilapia, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, Mandarin oranges and bread pudding.

Thursday, May 26: Brat on a bun, potato chips, onion rings, peaches and banana bars.

Friday, May 27: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, pears and caramel apple cake.

Monday, May 30: Closed (Memorial Day).

Tuesday, May 31: Beef stew, coleslaw, tropical fruit, dinner roll and cherry chip cake.

