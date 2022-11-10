Jenna Manders works for the Iowa Council of Foundations, but her interest in philanthropy started with Dubuque’s YAPPERS program.

“I became a YAPPER at the end of my sophomore year in high school and participated through the rest of it,” Manders said. “My time in the program was very formative in my career path. It helped me learn many skills during a productive time, yet it was a casual, little-pressure atmosphere that allowed me to make mistakes and grow.

For the Telegraph Herald

Ram is sophomore at Dubuque Hempstead High School.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.