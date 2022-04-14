The cast of Bell Tower Theater’s “Getting Sara Married” includes Cindy Campton-Iwasaki as Aunt Martha (from left), George E. Little as Noogie Malloy, Megan Frankovich as Sara Hastings, Abby Rakestraw as Heather Boyd and Josh Iben as Brandon Cates.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 28 and May 5; Fridays, April 22 and 29 and May 6; Saturdays, April 23 and 30 and May 7; and 2 p.m. Sundays, April 24 and May 1 and 8.
Cost: $23. $11.50 for early bird performances on April 22 and 23.
Tickets are available at www.belltowertheater.net or by calling the box office from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday at 563-588-3377.
Synopsis
Sara Hastings is an unmarried lawyer who is much too busy for romance. But Aunt Martha has decided to take matters into her hands and find Sara a husband.
Aunt Martha’s method for getting her reluctant niece to the altar is a bit mad: It amounts to bopping the prospective bridegroom, Brandon Cates, over the head and having him brought to her. But Brandon’s fiancee, Heather, might have something to say about that.
Tidbits
Thursday performances are Girls’ Night Out — all audience members will receive a complimentary glass of wine.
Playwright and Chicago native Sam Bobrick began his career writing for the popular children’s show, “Captain Kangaroo.” He went on to write for “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Bewitched,” “The Flintstones,” “Get Smart” and “Gomer Pyle USMC,” among others.
Bobrick wrote for many TV stars who had variety shows and television specials, including Bill Dana, Diana Rigg, Don Ho, Mary Tyler Moore, Paul Lynde, the Smothers Brothers and Tim Conway.
Bobrick might best be known to younger generations for creating the Disney Channel TV show, “Good Morning, Miss Bliss.” After one season, the show was retooled and sold to NBC as “Saved By The Bell.”
Quotable, from
director Sue Riedel
“(Sam Bobrick) won three Writers Guild of America awards and was nominated for an Emmy. He also wrote over 40 plays.”
“If laughter is the best medicine, then I’m pretty sure you’ll be healthy for the rest of the year after seeing this play.”
“‘Getting Sara Married’ is a fun night of lighthearted entertainment, which we all need right now.”