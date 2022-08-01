If your birthday is today: Focus on honesty, integrity and doing what's right. Don't limit what you can do. An open mind, plenty of research and compassion will carry you to the winner's circle.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) A positive attitude will discourage interference and negativity. Look at every angle. Don't let anger ruin your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take on a challenge that tests your skills and offers insight. Preparation and detail will give you the leverage to come out on top.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Monitor your spending. Do your due diligence before making a change that will hold you accountable. Be smart and negotiate strategically.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take pride in what you do. Associate with people who can help you use your talents and skills. Learn from experience and practice.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Question everything, and don't be afraid to put your mark on what you do or say. Stay in control instead of allowing someone to make decisions for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Put a budget in place that ensures financial security. Charity begins at home. Personal growth will encourage better relationships.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans. Opportunity begins with you. Be savvy regarding whom you share with and what you do.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Consider who is a good fit for you to work alongside. Change the way you approach earning your living and using your skills.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Protect your home, family and health from outside influences, and use your intelligence to navigate through any red tape.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't sit back when taking a leadership position will help ensure you reach your goal. Refuse to let someone's negativity discourage you from following your heart.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Too much or too little said will cause a problem with a friend or family member. Concentrate on getting things done.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Make aesthetic changes at home that are soothing to the soul. What you put in physically and financially will pay off and encourage you to make decisions to improve your life.
August 1
