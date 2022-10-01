If your birthday is today: Emotions will be running high this year. Use your energy wisely. Don’t stray from the truth. Doing your best to avoid interference will help you reach your destination intact. Stick close to loved ones.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) A trip, lecture or exhibit will be enlightening. Leave nothing to chance, engage in conversations and research whatever interests you.

