If your birthday is today: Emotions will be running high this year. Use your energy wisely. Don’t stray from the truth. Doing your best to avoid interference will help you reach your destination intact. Stick close to loved ones.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) A trip, lecture or exhibit will be enlightening. Leave nothing to chance, engage in conversations and research whatever interests you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Size up what's happening around you and adjust what isn't working for you. Offer solutions that you can implement. Update your home.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't bend under pressure. Look for opportunities that let you use your physical skills and qualifications to bring about positive change. An older relative or friend may need help.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Moderation will help you avoid insult or injury. Time spent at home will give you a chance to improve your personal life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Reach out to someone who is doing something you want to pursue. The connection will lead to inroads that will help you cultivate skills, experience and knowledge.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll have plenty to contribute but don't let your emotions slip into the conversation. Choose each word carefully to avoid saying something you regret.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Listen, ask questions and make suggestions, and you will team up with someone who can help you make progress. Romance is featured.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) An open mind will help you better understand what's within your grasp. Parlay something you're good at into a moneymaking venture.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Keep your life simple, your conversations honest and your money in a safe place. Overindulgence could put you in a precarious position.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take better care of your health, reputation and home. Someone will make you look bad if given the opportunity. Don't commit to anything you cannot do. Focus on ideas.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Have fun with friends, family or colleagues. Getting out and about will broaden your outlook. Personal improvement will open doors.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Share accurate information. If someone doesn't fact-check properly, you'll be the one who bears the blame. Be truthful at all times.
