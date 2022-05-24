If your birthday is today: Stand alone if that's what it takes to get things done your way and on time. Be smart when it comes to money matters, and steer clear of joint ventures that can tie you up emotionally and financially.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Listen to reason, while also going your own way. Use your skills to promote what you want. Let your voice be heard.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Embrace change. Use your skills to get ahead and to help others. Implement innovative ideas into your everyday routine.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Be open and receptive to what others have to say, but be resourceful about what you want to pursue. Don't let what others do make you second-guess your plans. Trust and believe in yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be part of the solution, share your thoughts and act when action is needed. Don't limit what you can do; ask for assistance if you need it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Your persistence will pay off. Speak up. Your keen perception will help you stay focused and mindful of what others need and want.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Looking at something from a different angle will change how you perceive yourself and your future. Change begins with you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Concentrate on home and family. Success requires a good foundation and trusted allies. Romance and self-improvement are in your best interest.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take a moment to evaluate what's happening. Keeping the peace will help you get things done and save face. Anger and revenge are wastes of time.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Rethink your strategy, and you'll come up with an alternative plan that will help you sidestep situations and people detrimental to what you are trying to achieve.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Speak to those who can help your dreams come true. Don't hesitate when you know in your heart that change is in your best interest.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Your relentless attitude will draw others to your side and help you outmaneuver anyone who tries to come between you and victory.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Know what you want and prepare to do whatever it takes to get it. A personal improvement will give you confidence.
