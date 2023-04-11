The Grand Opera House and Rising Star Theatre Company will audition actors for the summer productions of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Into the Woods.”

Auditions will be held at the Grand’s rehearsal space in the Arcade Building, 880 Locust St., Suites 222 and 228. Enter through the Locust Street entrance. Take the stairs on the right to the second floor. The rooms are at the top of the stairs.

Recommended for you

Telegraph Herald

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.