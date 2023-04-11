The Grand Opera House and Rising Star Theatre Company will audition actors for the summer productions of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Into the Woods.”
Auditions will be held at the Grand’s rehearsal space in the Arcade Building, 880 Locust St., Suites 222 and 228. Enter through the Locust Street entrance. Take the stairs on the right to the second floor. The rooms are at the top of the stairs.
Auditions for youth actors (ages 6 to 15) interested in “Joseph” will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Performers can arrive at any time and leave after their vocal audition.
Auditions for adult actors (ages 15 and older) interested in either “Joseph” or “Into the Woods” will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 24, and Tuesday, April 25. Performers should plan to arrive at the start of the audition time and can leave once their vocal audition is complete.
All actors should complete an audition form, which can be done prior to auditions at thegrandoperahouse.com or risingstartheatrecompany.com. Those auditioning should be prepared to list all conflicts or potential conflicts that overlap with a production’s rehearsal and performance schedule.
Actors unable to attend auditions can submit an audition video to casting@thegrandoperahouse.com. Video submissions must be received no later than 6 p.m. Monday, April 24.
