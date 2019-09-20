Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Travis Scott flies high in the Netflix documentary, “Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.”
Directed by Tyler Ross, it glimpses into Scott’s exposure to fame leading up to the release of his historic 2018 album, “Astroworld.”
The documentary is an emotionally investing account of Scott’s life. Detailing the behind-the-scenes of his music, fatherhood and challenges with fame, it tells an infecting story.
As a fan of the artist, I appreciated the deeper dive into his life. While the influence of his music is a highlight, I loved exploring more of the man behind the curtain. Scott is somewhat private in his day-to-day life, so I learned a lot about him not only as an artist, but also as a person.
Footage of Scott’s production team finishing the “Astroworld” album days before release is nail-biting. As an avid music consumer, I loved the insight on music production. Hip-hop fans definitely will get what they came for.
Among the look at Scott’s concert performances, his relationships stand out in the forefront. The documentary intercuts footage of Scott’s childhood to great storytelling effect.
The exploration of his relationship with girlfriend Kylie Jenner is well done. Footage of their daughter, Stormi, being born is a beautiful addition to the emotional story.
Ross showcases that there’s more to Scott’s image than his sonically stylistic raps. There’s layers to the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s life that are rarely explored elsewhere.
The documentary also explores the rapper’s representation of his hometown of Houston. There’s a heartwarming sense of honor that the town has for him.
The second half of the documentary stalled. There were sections with repetitive footage that could have been trimmed.
For old and new fans of Scott, “Look Mom I Can Fly” offers something for everyone. The concert footage proves that Scott is deservedly one of the hottest names in music today.
Among the craziness, the documentary also highlights his duty as a father in an unexpectedly emotional through-line. This is a must-watch for fans of Scott, but also fans of hip-hop.
“Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly” receives 4.5 stars out of 5. The documentary is rated TV-MA and runs for 1 hour and 24 minutes. It is now streaming on Netflix.