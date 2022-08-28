If your birthday is today: Take a moment to re-evaluate the past, present and future. Learn from your mistakes, consider what’s possible and change what isn’t working for you. Budget for your plans and eliminate anything that isn’t justified. Action speaks louder than words, and a targeted approach will work well. Keep personal matters a secret.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Finish what you start before you share it to avoid interference. Someone you think you can count on for sound advice will mislead you or cause uncertainty. Don’t put yourself in a vulnerable position.

