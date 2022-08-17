Americans eat a lot of nutrition-stripped, processed food — it makes up at least 57% of calories consumed. That might account for why 86% of you also take nutritional supplements and nearly 25% of folks age 60 and older take at least four!
Tip: Taking supplements is an imperfect insurance policy for a nutrition-deficient diet! Plus, supplements, including vitamins, can be risky if you take too much of one or take supplements that the Food and Drug Administration has flagged as containing unauthorized ingredients — or worse. It’s been estimated that around 23,000 emergency room visits annually are because of adverse reactions to supplements — often for weight loss, muscle-building and energy boosting.
To help you make smart choices, the first stop is your doctor’s office to get a blood test to check for deficiencies of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients.
The second stop is an FDA site, FDA.gov: Search for “Supplement Your Knowledge.” You’ll learn how supplements are regulated and what is safe. The FDA also offers “What’s New in Supplements,” that lets you discover the news, warnings and research insights you need to know.
Another great place to get information: My new book, “The Great Age Reboot,” out Sept. 13, has a section titled “Self-Engineer Your Medicine Cabinet.” It explains the benefits, risks, and my recommendations for 15 common supplements. At (soon to be launched) www.GreatAgeReboot.com, you’ll find information on my take on about 50 supplements.
So, tell your doc what supplements you take, get that blood test and upgrade your diet. Then, if you need a nutritional boost, supplement wisely and effectively.
Roizen is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
