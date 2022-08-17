Americans eat a lot of nutrition-stripped, processed food — it makes up at least 57% of calories consumed. That might account for why 86% of you also take nutritional supplements and nearly 25% of folks age 60 and older take at least four!

Tip: Taking supplements is an imperfect insurance policy for a nutrition-deficient diet! Plus, supplements, including vitamins, can be risky if you take too much of one or take supplements that the Food and Drug Administration has flagged as containing unauthorized ingredients — or worse. It’s been estimated that around 23,000 emergency room visits annually are because of adverse reactions to supplements — often for weight loss, muscle-building and energy boosting.

Roizen is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

