If your birthday is today: Refuse to let anyone limit what you can accomplish. Set high standards and act. Use your skills, attributes and intuition to help you. Physical self-improvement will pay off.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Work toward a lifestyle that gives you ample time to pursue what excites you. Refuse to let other's uncertainty confuse you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Go out of your way to save money, invest wisely and take better care of yourself. Don't rely on others to do things for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Participating will bring about positive change. Giving your all will attract attention and the help you need to further your plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Focus on work. Using your imagination will motivate others to offer suggestions and show interest in what you are trying to achieve.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Stick close to home and the people you love and know you can count on for help. Actions speak louder than words.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Expect someone to overreact. Limit what you contribute to a group effort. You are better off avoiding joint ventures.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Too much of anything will have a negative effect. Revise your plans to suit your budget, time and skills. Personal gain is apparent.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Consider unique ways to use your skills. Market what you can do, and you'll find ways to bring in more cash doing something you enjoy.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Evaluate what's left to be done. Schedule your time carefully, and don't let anyone interfere with your plans. You can assist others, but don't make undue sacrifices.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll face rejection if you try to make changes without going through the proper channels. Take the path of least resistance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Demonstrate what you have to offer, and chat with someone you think can help you. Put into practice what you know, and you'll gain recognition for your hard work, unique approach and hands-on help.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Keep your life simple and your spending under control. Don't head in a different direction because someone wants you to be a follower. Look for alternative ways to use your skills.
