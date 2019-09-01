HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
3. Chances Are ..., Richard Russo, Knopf
4. Inland, Téa Obreht, Random House
5. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
7. The Turn of the Key, Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press
8. Summer of ’69, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown
9. One Good Deed, David Baldacci, Grand Central
10. The New Girl, Daniel Silva, Harper
11. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
12. Circe, Madeline Miller, Little Brown
13. The Inn, James Patterson, Little Brown
14. Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Random House
15. Ask Again, Yes, Mary Beth Keane, Scribner
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
2. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
3. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S
4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper
5. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
6. The Pioneers, David McCullough, S&S
7. Trick Mirror, Jia Tolentino, Random House
8. Everything Is Fcked, Mark Manson, Harper
9. The Source of Self-Regard, Toni Morrison, Knopf
10. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, Lori Gottlieb, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
11. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
12. Range, David Epstein, Riverhead Books
13. Kochland, Christopher Leonard, S&S
14. The Second Mountain, David Brooks, Random House
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
2. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
5. The Witch Elm, Tana French, Penguin
6. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
7. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
8. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
9. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin
10. My Sister, the Serial Killer, Oyinkan Braithwaite, Anchor
11. Beloved, Toni Morrison, Vintage
12. The Art of Racing in the Rain, Garth Stein, Harper
13. Hippie, Paulo Coelho, Vintage
14. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
15. The Bluest Eye, Toni Morrison, Vintage
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
2. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
3. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
4. The Spy and the Traitor, Ben Macintyre, Broadway Books
5. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau
6. Dopesick, Beth Macy, Back Bay
7. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
8. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero, Running Press
9. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
10. Shoe Dog, Phil Knight, Scribner
11. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business School Press
12. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
13. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Leadership, Harvard Business School Press
14. The Tangled Tree, David Quammen, S&S
15. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
3. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
4. Spymaster, Brad Thor, Pocket
5. Texas Ranger, James Patterson, Vision
6. We Were the Lucky Ones, Georgia Hunter, Penguin
7. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
8. Crucible, James Rollins, Morrow
9. The Art of Racing in the Rain, Garth Stein, Harper
10. The Perfect Couple, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
3. Camp, Kayla Miller, HMH Books for Young Readers
4. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
6. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Monica Armino (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
9. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Drew Willis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. Fish in a Tree, Lynda Mullaly Hunt, Puffin
12. Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Tales of Extraordinary Women, Elena Favilli, Francesca Cavallo, Timbuktu Labs
13. Pax, Sara Pennypacker, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
14. Refugee, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
15. The Unofficial Ultimate Harry Potter Spellbook, Media Lab Books
YOUNG ADULT
1. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon, Ember
5. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
6. Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
7. Wilder Girls (An Indies Introduce Title), Rory Power, Delacorte Press
8. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
9. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
10. With the Fire on High, Elizabeth Acevedo, HarperTeen
11. The Fault in Our Stars, John Green, Penguin
12. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest
13. Dear Evan Hansen, Val Emmich, et al., Poppy
14. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, HarperTeen
15. Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys, Penguin
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. If I Built a School, Chris Van Dusen, Dial Books
4. We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
6. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
7. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
8. The King of Kindergarten, Derrick Barnes, Vanessa Brantley-Newton (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
10. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
11. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
12. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
13. Bonnie’s First Day of School (Disney/Pixar Toy Story 4), Judy Katschke, RH/Disney
14. Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star, Maddie Frost, Workman
15. Make Way for Ducklings, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et. Al, Penguin Workshop
3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Elephant & Piggie hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
8. Captain Underpants (hardcover and paperback), Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
9. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
10. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, Candlewick