HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

2. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday

3. Chances Are ..., Richard Russo, Knopf

4. Inland, Téa Obreht, Random House

5. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books

6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press

7. The Turn of the Key, Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press

8. Summer of ’69, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown

9. One Good Deed, David Baldacci, Grand Central

10. The New Girl, Daniel Silva, Harper

11. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth

12. Circe, Madeline Miller, Little Brown

13. The Inn, James Patterson, Little Brown

14. Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Random House

15. Ask Again, Yes, Mary Beth Keane, Scribner

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

2. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World

3. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper

5. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown

6. The Pioneers, David McCullough, S&S

7. Trick Mirror, Jia Tolentino, Random House

8. Everything Is Fcked, Mark Manson, Harper

9. The Source of Self-Regard, Toni Morrison, Knopf

10. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, Lori Gottlieb, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

11. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S

12. Range, David Epstein, Riverhead Books

13. Kochland, Christopher Leonard, S&S

14. The Second Mountain, David Brooks, Random House

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

2. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper

3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

5. The Witch Elm, Tana French, Penguin

6. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine

7. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow

8. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage

9. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin

10. My Sister, the Serial Killer, Oyinkan Braithwaite, Anchor

11. Beloved, Toni Morrison, Vintage

12. The Art of Racing in the Rain, Garth Stein, Harper

13. Hippie, Paulo Coelho, Vintage

14. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin

15. The Bluest Eye, Toni Morrison, Vintage

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

2. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay

3. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau

4. The Spy and the Traitor, Ben Macintyre, Broadway Books

5. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau

6. Dopesick, Beth Macy, Back Bay

7. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin

8. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero, Running Press

9. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press

10. Shoe Dog, Phil Knight, Scribner

11. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business School Press

12. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press

13. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Leadership, Harvard Business School Press

14. The Tangled Tree, David Quammen, S&S

15. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage

MASS MARKET

1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell

2. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell

3. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin

4. Spymaster, Brad Thor, Pocket

5. Texas Ranger, James Patterson, Vision

6. We Were the Lucky Ones, Georgia Hunter, Penguin

7. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow

8. Crucible, James Rollins, Morrow

9. The Art of Racing in the Rain, Garth Stein, Harper

10. The Perfect Couple, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

1. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

2. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper

3. Camp, Kayla Miller, HMH Books for Young Readers

4. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

5. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers

6. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

7. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

8. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Monica Armino (Illus.), Greenwillow Books

9. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

10. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Drew Willis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

11. Fish in a Tree, Lynda Mullaly Hunt, Puffin

12. Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Tales of Extraordinary Women, Elena Favilli, Francesca Cavallo, Timbuktu Labs

13. Pax, Sara Pennypacker, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Balzer + Bray

14. Refugee, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press

15. The Unofficial Ultimate Harry Potter Spellbook, Media Lab Books

YOUNG ADULT

1. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin

2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

4. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon, Ember

5. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

6. Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)

7. Wilder Girls (An Indies Introduce Title), Rory Power, Delacorte Press

8. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

9. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers

10. With the Fire on High, Elizabeth Acevedo, HarperTeen

11. The Fault in Our Stars, John Green, Penguin

12. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest

13. Dear Evan Hansen, Val Emmich, et al., Poppy

14. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, HarperTeen

15. Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys, Penguin

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

1. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children

2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

3. If I Built a School, Chris Van Dusen, Dial Books

4. We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion

5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

6. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial

7. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

8. The King of Kindergarten, Derrick Barnes, Vanessa Brantley-Newton (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books

9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

10. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books

11. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin

12. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam

13. Bonnie’s First Day of School (Disney/Pixar Toy Story 4), Judy Katschke, RH/Disney

14. Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star, Maddie Frost, Workman

15. Make Way for Ducklings, Robert McCloskey, Puffin

CHILDREN’S SERIES

1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

2. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et. Al, Penguin Workshop

3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

4. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

5. Elephant & Piggie hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion

6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet

7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House

8. Captain Underpants (hardcover and paperback), Dav Pilkey, Scholastic

9. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

10. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, Candlewick

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.