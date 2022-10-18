If your birthday is today: Focus on balance and equality and head in a direction that makes you feel good about yourself and what you do. It's up to you to make decisions that take you where you want to go.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Set goals and stick to them. Putting yourself first will ensure progress and give you more options to help others.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Inviting change before you have everything in place will result in uncertainty. Take your time and map out a plan that puts your mind at ease and points you in the right direction.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Look for the straightest path to get where you want to go. Don't rely on others to lead the way. A financial opportunity will help you save money.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Emotional discussions will be necessary if you want to avoid discord. Gather everyone's thoughts before you decide what to do next.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You've got the right idea, so don't second-guess your next move. Your happiness depends on you doing what's suitable for you now.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Slow down, review essential details and adjust your plans to ensure progress. Change only what's necessary for now.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Speak up, discuss your concerns and offer solutions that motivate others to help you. Make personal gain, love and health your priorities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You must play by the rules if you want to win. Speak from the heart and be willing to keep your promises. You will know what you have to do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Stretching your imagination and doing something you find entertaining will encourage you to broaden your perspective and head in a direction that promotes more advancement.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Assess your situation, and you'll devise a plan that will help you. Step outside your comfort zone if it will help you pass the competition.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Push yourself to discover all you need to know about something that interests you. Put your mind to work for maximum effectiveness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Study, discover and put your plan in place. Question anything you think might pose a problem. Offer empathy and insight to someone who can help you. Set high standards.
