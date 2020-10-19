Liam Neeson’s ‘Honest Thief’ notches No. 1 at box office
LOS ANGELES — Liam Neeson’s thriller “Honest Thief” stole the top spot at the box office in yet another quiet weekend of moviegoing.
The Open Roads Films movie brought in $3.7 million in its U.S. debut. The film, starring Neeson as a notorious bank robber who turns himself in but was double crossed by two FBI agents, opened in Canada last week.
The film also played well in markets including Miami, Chicago, San Diego and Atlanta, according to the studio.
“Honest Thief” overtook “The War with Grandpa,” which claimed No. 1 last week. Despite coming in second, the comedy starring Robert De Niro earned $2.5 million. It has garnered $7.3 million domestically within a 10-day timespan.
Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” came in third with $1.6 million. The action-thriller starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson has totaled $50.6 million in the U.S.
Ethan Hawke provides voice for ‘Gilead’ audio book
NEW YORK — When she learned that Ethan Hawke was working on a special audio edition of her acclaimed novel “Gilead,” Marilynne Robinson’s response was to get a better idea of who he was.
“I can’t say I was familiar with his voice,” Robinson said of the four-time Oscar nominee. But when Robinson watched Hawke star as a troubled priest in Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed” she felt confident he could inhabit the life of an aging Iowa minister in the 1950s, one whom Robinson describes as “a man deep in conversation with himself.”
“He speaks in a sort of American way that is well within the range of what I understand my character to be speaking,” she said.
Winner of the Pulitzer Prize in 2005, ”Gilead” is is set in a rural Iowa community in the 1950s.