Wenner to retire as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chairman
NEW YORK — Jann Wenner will retire next year as chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in New York.
Wenner announced Wednesday that he will step down on Jan. 1. The co-founder and publisher of Rolling Stone magazine is one of the founding members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and is credited with recruiting the late architect I.M. Pei to create its Cleveland museum.
The annual induction ceremony is a major concert event that is broadcast by HBO.
The 73-year-old Wenner will be replaced by rock hall board member John Sykes, the co-founder of MTV and VH1.
Wenner will remain on the board of directors.
Wenner produced the hall’s 25th anniversary concert at Madison Square Garden in 2009. The concert was headlined by U2, Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger, Stevie Wonder and Sting.
Springsteen and Jagger praised Wenner in a statement for having the foresight to build the hall of fame into a major cultural institution.
“A long time ago, when no one was thinking about our music and its posterity, Jann saw that we needed a place to celebrate popular music and recognize the people who had made the music grow. It was a visionary idea and he stuck with it,” Mick Jagger said in a statement.
“He built a beautiful and credible home for our history and deserves our appreciation and respect for this tremendous accomplishment,” Springsteen said.
Kylie Jenner hospitalized, will miss Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner has been hospitalized with an undisclosed illness and will have to skip a planned cosmetics rollout at Paris Fashion Week
The 22-year-old social media star and makeup mogul said on Twitter Wednesday that she’s “really sick and unable to travel.”
A representative for Jenner said she’s in the hospital but doing well.
Neither gave details on what sent her to the hospital.
On Tuesday, she had announced that a new collaboration between her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, and designer Olivier Rousteing of Balmain would be unveiled in Paris Friday.
Jenner said she’s heartbroken but is excited to watch the event.