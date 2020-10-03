August 1958, a scorcher month. More than hot enough for our favorite family pastime — a late afternoon swim and a picnic along the edge of the Mississippi River.
Sunfish, a tiny sandbar on the Wisconsin side of the river, just across from my hometown of Dubuque, is our personal sacred space, especially in summer.
Midafternoon, when Dad gets home from working on the railroad, six of us — my parents, my three older siblings and I — eagerly grab swimming suits along with old faded towels from a stack in the basement. My mother — Mombo — and I wear matching orange terrycloth beach jackets that she designed and sewed on her trusty Singer.
Our red and white gingham-lined picnic basket is packed with carrot sticks, potato chips, plums and ginger cream cookies. Ice-cold Coca-Cola and Orange Crush are in the cooler. On special occasions like today, we bring burgers, marshmallows and our cherry red Port-A-Q grill that folds up like a little suitcase with a handle.
But sometimes, we go the no-fuss route with pickles and egg salad sandwiches (on Mombo’s homemade bread, of course), carefully wrapped and folded in waxed paper. Eventually, they’ll be seasoned with gritty sand.
Our 1948 two-toned gray Chevy Stylemaster, trunk laden with inflated giant inner tubes, makes the 15-minute journey from home, across the Eagle Point Toll Bridge to our destination. First stop is the toll booth on the Iowa side, where Dad’s ready with 10 cents and a breezy, “How ya doin’, Harlan?” to the toll-taker.
At 5 years old, I feel like a celebrity, sitting between my folks in the front seat of the car. Dad seems to know everybody.
In 1902, the old bridge first opened for horse-drawn carriages. Its metal grate floor shakes and rattles as we crawl our way across at the strict 15 mph speed limit. It’s as if we’re going to another world. Once safely on the Wisconsin side, the turnoff for Sunfish is just a quarter mile down the two-lane blacktop road.
The gravel road and elevated embankment leading down to the sandbar holds a maximum of maybe six cars. Not built for a crowd, Sunfish feels exclusive, a secret swimming treasure one has to be “in the know” to find. Dad grew up on the river and learned to swim there in the 1920s. Sunfish is his secret treasure — and now, his legacy to us.
In a newspaper article he wrote in his late 60s, Dad remembered his boyhood love for the Mississippi:
“I owned a pretty good canoe — believe it was an Old Town — and every time I see a paddle wheeler, it brings back memories of the times we used to go out and get into the deep channels formed from the back wash of the paddles on the earlier tow boats. Oftentimes, the canoes would tip over.
”Sometimes we got them righted, sometimes not. So if not, we shoved the canoe ahead of us and swam back to shore. We also thought nothing of swimming across the Mississippi without the benefit of a canoe or boat following us. We would end up on a sand bar, fool around for a spell, and then swim back to the Iowa side. We spent a lot of time on the river ...”
He tells us these stories often — tales of skinny dipping off the rocks below the limestone bluffs, canoeing five miles up the coal-black river from East Dubuque, Ill., at midnight, meeting “river rats” who worked on the barges that floated downstream from St. Paul to New Orleans. He swam across the Mississippi — and back again. Sometimes against the currents.
Like Dad did before me, I learn to swim in the Mississippi, with Sunfish as my launch pad. Dad swims beautifully, gracefully, his strong arms slicing the water like the paddles he remembers from decades before. The water barely ripples. His strength and assurance impress me.
When I was only 3 years old, he held me afloat and instructed me to slice my arms the same way, high and with intention. Taught me to turn my head to the right to breathe.
“Everyone should know how to swim,” he said with conviction. I keep trying to bring my left arm over my head like he tells me. Now I’m old enough to jump into the water from my brothers’ teenaged shoulders. Dad lets me float in the inner tube to a little wooden raft 30 feet from the beach.
These childhood afternoons are pure joy.
Sometimes now in my adult waking life — especially during the turbulent times of a pandemic and a contentious election year — anxiety creeps in with a chill.
So by my dreaming self, I often return to the warmth of Sunfish. Reminiscent of my favorite Matisse beach-inspired artwork, I mentally paint orange beach jackets, the two-toned gray Chevy, a cherry red grill and the dark teal of the Mississippi.
The late afternoon sun glows a deep apricot. Mombo wears a black-and-white-striped halter swimming suit and watches us protectively from her faded rose-colored towel. My brothers and sister splash around me like bright blue and plaid flying fish.
Meanwhile, Dad swims out farther into the river, past the wooden raft, calm and confident. He swims and swims, then stops, turns and waves back at the shoreline. It’s as if he’s saying, “See, you can manage these rough currents. Everything is going to be all right.”