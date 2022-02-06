Hardcover fiction
1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
2. Violeta, Isabel Allende, Ballantine Books
3. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
4. To Paradise, Hanya Yanagihara, Doubleday
5. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking
6. Devil House, John Darnielle, MCD
7. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
8. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
9. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper
10. The School for Good Mothers, Jessamine Chan, Simon & Schuster
11. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine
12. The Paris Bookseller, Kerri Maher, Berkley
13. The Magnolia Palace, Fiona Davis, Dutton
14. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen, FSG
15. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy, Jamie Raskin, Harper
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper
7. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
8. South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, Imani Perry, Ecco
9. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
10. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
11. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
12. Lost & Found: A Memoir, Kathryn Schulz, Random House
13. How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question, Michael Schur, Simon & Schuster
14. Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, Peter Schweizer, Harper
15. The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation, Rosemary Sullivan, Harper
Trade paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
5. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
6. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
7. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
8. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
9. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
10. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
11. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
12. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
13. Reminders of Him, Colleen Hoover, Montlake
14. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
15. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage
4. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
5. Let Me Tell You What I Mean, Joan Didion, Vintage
6. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
7. Maus 1: A Survivor’s Tale: My Father Bleeds History, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
8. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books
9. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
10. How to Love (Mindfulness Essentials #3), Thich Nhat Hanh, Parallax Press
11. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
12. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
13. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
14. Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., Simon & Schuster
15. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
6. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
7. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
8. God Emperor of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
10. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
Early and middle grade readers
1. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido
2. Northwind, Gary Paulsen, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
3. Stuntboy, in the Meantime, Jason Reynolds, Raúl the Third (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
4. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
5. Out of My Heart, Sharon M. Draper, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
6. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
7. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
8. Amari and the Night Brothers (Supernatural Investigations #1), B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
9. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, Harper
10. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion
11. Cornbread & Poppy, Matthew Cordell, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
12. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix
13. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
14. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
15. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
Young adult
1. Anatomy: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books
2. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
3. Ain’t Burned All the Bright, Jason Reynolds, Jason Griffin (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
7. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
8. A Snake Falls to Earth, Darcie Little Badger, Levine Querido
9. You’ll Be the Death of Me, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
10. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. Here’s to Us, Becky Albertalli, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
12. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
13. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
14. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf
15. The Red Palace, June Hur, Feiwel & Friends
Children’s illustrated
1. Just Help!: How to Build a Better World, Sonia Sotomayor, Angela Dominguez (Illus.), Philomel Books
2. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Renée Watson, Nikkolas Smith (Illus.), Kokila
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. Watercress, Andrea Wang, Jason Chin (Illus.), Neal Porter Books
5. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
6. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
7. Stacey’s Extraordinary Words, Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
8. What Is Love?, Mac Barnett, Carson Ellis (Illus.), Chronicle Books
9. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
10. Love You by Heart, Peter H. Reynolds, Orchard Books
11. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
12. The Year We Learned to Fly, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael López (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
13. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
14. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
15. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
8. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
9. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
10. Dragon Masters, Tracey West, Scholastic