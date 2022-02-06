Hardcover fiction

1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking

2. Violeta, Isabel Allende, Ballantine Books

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner

4. To Paradise, Hanya Yanagihara, Doubleday

5. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking

6. Devil House, John Darnielle, MCD

7. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking

8. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine

9. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper

10. The School for Good Mothers, Jessamine Chan, Simon & Schuster

11. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine

12. The Paris Bookseller, Kerri Maher, Berkley

13. The Magnolia Palace, Fiona Davis, Dutton

14. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen, FSG

15. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House

2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World

3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf

4. Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy, Jamie Raskin, Harper

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

6. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper

7. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books

8. South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, Imani Perry, Ecco

9. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG

10. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books

11. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery

12. Lost & Found: A Memoir, Kathryn Schulz, Random House

13. How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question, Michael Schur, Simon & Schuster

14. Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, Peter Schweizer, Harper

15. The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation, Rosemary Sullivan, Harper

Trade paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press

2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco

3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria

4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

5. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor

6. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley

7. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press

8. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial

9. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley

10. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage

11. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage

12. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth

13. Reminders of Him, Colleen Hoover, Montlake

14. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

15. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

Trade paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin

3. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage

4. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House

5. Let Me Tell You What I Mean, Joan Didion, Vintage

6. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow

7. Maus 1: A Survivor’s Tale: My Father Bleeds History, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon

8. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books

9. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

10. How to Love (Mindfulness Essentials #3), Thich Nhat Hanh, Parallax Press

11. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay

12. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen

13. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin

14. Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., Simon & Schuster

15. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay

Mass market

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace

4. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

5. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam

6. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor

7. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet

8. God Emperor of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow

10. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf

Early and middle grade readers

1. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido

2. Northwind, Gary Paulsen, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

3. Stuntboy, in the Meantime, Jason Reynolds, Raúl the Third (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

4. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

5. Out of My Heart, Sharon M. Draper, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

6. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick

7. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books

8. Amari and the Night Brothers (Supernatural Investigations #1), B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray

9. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, Harper

10. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion

11. Cornbread & Poppy, Matthew Cordell, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

12. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix

13. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers

14. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

15. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

Young adult

1. Anatomy: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books

2. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR

3. Ain’t Burned All the Bright, Jason Reynolds, Jason Griffin (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books

5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

6. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen

7. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix

8. A Snake Falls to Earth, Darcie Little Badger, Levine Querido

9. You’ll Be the Death of Me, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

10. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

11. Here’s to Us, Becky Albertalli, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books

12. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

13. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books

14. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf

15. The Red Palace, June Hur, Feiwel & Friends

Children’s illustrated

1. Just Help!: How to Build a Better World, Sonia Sotomayor, Angela Dominguez (Illus.), Philomel Books

2. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Renée Watson, Nikkolas Smith (Illus.), Kokila

3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

4. Watercress, Andrea Wang, Jason Chin (Illus.), Neal Porter Books

5. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers

6. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers

7. Stacey’s Extraordinary Words, Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (Illus.), Balzer + Bray

8. What Is Love?, Mac Barnett, Carson Ellis (Illus.), Chronicle Books

9. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books

10. Love You by Heart, Peter H. Reynolds, Orchard Books

11. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams

12. The Year We Learned to Fly, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael López (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books

13. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

14. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle

15. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman

Children’s series

1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

3. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

4. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion

5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

7. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

8. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

9. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic

10. Dragon Masters, Tracey West, Scholastic

