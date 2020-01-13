If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com. Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Monday, Jan. 13
Galena LitFest: Commando: Poetry Reading. 6-7:30 p.m., Miss Kitty’s Grape Escape, 242 N. Main St., Galena, Ill. E’mon Lauren explores artifacts, language and ephemera forming life on Chicago’s Southside and Westside to create a manifesto of survival and growth. Her poems deal with racism, sexism, love and class. Light hors d’oeurves will be served, and there will be a cash bar. Some content might be considered explicit. Details: tinyurl.com/ydedgh4e.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Movie night: “Judy.” 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., Aigler Auditorium. A biographical drama about legend Judy Garland and her 1968 concert series in London. Details: 563-589-4225 or www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Bald Eagle Watch. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. Programs and activities for all ages, shuttles to Lock & Dam No. 11 for bald eagle viewing, exhibitors and vendors. Details: www.audobondubuque.org.