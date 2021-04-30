The latest adaptation of “Mortal Kombat” might satisfy fans of the video game series but doesn’t offer much to expand its audience.
MMA fighter Cole Young is caught in the midst of a battle with an army from the Outworld. Forging an army of fighters of their own, Cole stands to save the universe from impending doom.
The film stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mechad Brooks and Hiroyuki Sanada. It is directed by Simon McQuoid.
“Mortal Kombat” commits to its video game lore and provides some fun action. On the downside, it rushes its character-building and feels narratively uninspired. Those not enamored by the source material likely won’t be won over by this new adaptation.
The performers do a serviceable job in each of their roles, though there are a few exceptions. McNamee’s Sonya Blade, Lawson’s Kano and Sanada’s Scorpion are some standouts among the cast.
While some members of the ensemble fail to leave much of an impression, these few bring the extra charisma to the table to rise above their counterparts.
McNamee is the glue that brings the team together. Lawson provides some nice comic relief amid the hyper-bloody violence. Sanada is the emotional anchor of the plot. Each actor goes a long way to serve as standouts in the large, and often forgettable, ensemble.
The effects and makeup on characters such as Mileena and Sub-Zero are well-done. Mileena’s bloody jaw-line design looks ripped right out of 2013’s “Evil Dead” remake.
For Sub-Zero, there’s some fun uses of his icy powers sprinkled throughout.
The combat is entertaining. Though there is a slight over-reliance on CGI blood effects, the fights are enough to entertain. Where the character development and narrative can feel uninspired, the action comes off more natural.
The final action set piece is where the film comes into its own. Though it disappointingly overshadows a majority of the previous runtime, the third act should satisfy fans of the video game carnage. Sub-Zero is a formidable foe for our protagonists to fight, and the final action sequence capitalizes on this.
“Mortal Kombat” won’t offer much to entice newcomers with its largely workmanlike script and rushed pacing. Some members of the ensemble feel miscast, particularly Tan’s Cole Young. The film’s intro and final action sequences are easily the best scenes, but they overshadow so much of what comes between them.
As someone who isn’t heavily invested in the games, “Mortal Kombat” washed over me and left little impact. There are some fun action scenes, but it’s not enough to make up for everything else.
I give “Mortal Kombat” 2.25 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 50 minutes. It is playing in theaters and is available to stream on HBO Max through late May.