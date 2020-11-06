If your birthday is today: You'll pick up information readily. Expanding your knowledge and experience is encouraged. Check out online courses, be resourceful and strive to map out a path that stimulates your curiosity. Don't limit what you can do. You'll find the success you desire.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Create an environment that is conducive to achieving your goals. Choosing a unique lifestyle will lead to personal growth, confidence and success. Follow the path that makes you feel alive.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Home improvements look promising. Do as much of the work yourself as possible to avoid unnecessary costs. Verify information before you make a decision or hire someone you shouldn't.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Easy does it; don't feel that you must jump through hoops to appease someone. Concentrate on your objective, not on what others do or say. You'll gain if you implement the changes that suit your needs.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take care of documents before they expire. Look for alternative ways to budget for something you need or for changes you want to make. Romance and partnerships look inviting.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Focus on creativity and innovative ideas. A chance to make extra cash is within reach. Team up with someone who shares your beliefs.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Look for opportunities, send out your resume and market your skills. Actions will speak louder than words. Physical activities will alleviate anxiety.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Thwart outside interference before it has a chance to manifest. Take control and bring about the changes that you want to see happen.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Think more about what you want and what you can do. Distance yourself from people and practices that have let you down and focus on what's possible.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Be reasonable, stay focused and control your emotions. If you get into a battle over something you cannot change, you'll waste valuable time. Concentrate on what you can accomplish.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Spend time on self-improvement, learning new skills and updating your image. Stop worrying so much about what others think, and put your energy into reaching your goals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Embrace change, set up new goals and gather information to help you on your way. Don't give in to someone putting unreasonable demands on you. Make your plans your first priority.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't get angry; get moving. Assess situations carefully. Arguing will be a waste of time. Progress will come from taking hold of a situation and dealing with matters constructively.
