“American Masters,”
7 p.m. on PBS
Dive into the life and career of groundbreaking writer, performer and subversive star Mae West. Over a career spanning eight decades, she broke boundaries and possessed creative and economic powers unheard of for a female entertainer in the 1930s.
“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies,” 8 p.m. on TNT
The conclusion to the thrilling trilogy sees Thorin (Richard Armitage) and company, with the help of Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman), having reclaimed their homeland and treasure horde. Their troubles are far from over, however, as they must now face the consequences of having enraged the dragon Smaug (Benedict Cumberbatch), and inadvertently unleashing him on the people of Laketown. Meanwhile, an ancient foe has returned to Middle-Earth, and the races of dwarves, elves and men must unite in battle against the legions of orcs sent by the Dark Lord Sauron.