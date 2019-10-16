SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Aging for the Future, 9 a.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. A variety of activities, educational seminars and exhibitors will be available throughout the day.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre; 12:15-4 p.m. Wednesday ladies cards; 12:15-4 p.m. Wednesday ladies bridge (dining room).
Butterfly Feeder Craft, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Learn about the importance of pollinators and make a butterfly feeder to take home. For those in grades 1-5.
Ag Careers & You, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Rachel Myers, education outreach coordinator for Dubuque County Farm Bureau, will lead the interactive exploration. For those in grades 6-12.
Thursday
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Children’s Advisory Team, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. Discuss what programs you’d like to have at the library. For those in grades 1-5.
Imagination Center, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Explore and create at three creation stations. For those in grades kindergarten and older.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Lou Oswald, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100. Tips are donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Mark Zalznik, 6 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co.,
67 Main St.
Zach Pietrini Band, 7:30 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co.,
67 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
LITERARY ARTS
Thursday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
Page Turners, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. This book club meets the third Thursday of each month. October title: “Ocean at the End of the Lane.”
LIFESTYLE
Thursday
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave., Dyersville, Iowa. This series provides family caregivers with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. There is a $35 fee. Registration required.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St.. 7:30-8:30 a.m. weigh in; 8:40 a.m. meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Center, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St.. lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Thursday
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., meets uptown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Haunted History Walk, 6:30 p.m., Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave. Participants will walk peaceful paths to various graves whose history and stories will be told. Ghost equipment will be used to experience the fun and thrill of ghost hunting.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday
International Travel Club, Dubuque Area, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Building a travelers network and community in Dubuque area. Open group, no membership fees.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games begin at 6:10, regular games begin at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Xavier Bingo, 6 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court. Doors open at 6 and bingo begins at 7 on Thursdays. There are two progressive jackpots that pay out a maximum of $500.
Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Asbury Eagles Club Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m., 5900 Saratoga Road, No. 10. Includes eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, bacon, ham, sausage, toast, juice, milk and coffee. The cost is $9 for adults and $4 for those 10 and younger. Proceeds benefit Eagles State Charities.