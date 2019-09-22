With the season for scaring looming in the near future, I’ve decided to get in the Halloween mood with some good old fashioned scary movie watching.
And scary book reading.
And scary game playing.
And scary TV watching.
OK, I might have a problem.
It’s gotten to the point that, whenever my wife and I sit down to pick a movie on Netflix, we don’t even look at my queue. Supposedly, it’s because there’s nothing on my list but horror movies, even though I clearly have some “Star Trek” on there, too.
So, like any good fan of the genre, I thought I’d do some recommendations ahead of the great month of October. But not just any recommendations. Since horror tends to spawn franchises, I thought I’d pick a few of them and recommend my favorite of the bunch.
“Friday the 13th”: Let’s get started with one of the most
numerously sequalized slashers to ever grace the screen. There are a lot to sift through, here, and since I’m in the middle of a complete rewatch of the series, I’m going to go with an obvious one. Yes, the original “Friday the 13th” (1980) is my pick, and not just because Kevin Bacon is in it.
It’s one of those movies that, when viewed today might seem derivative. But, on closer inspection, you start to realize that, if certain elements became tropes in other movies, it’s because this movie created them. Plus, it’s got a great twist at the end involving a very fetching turtleneck sweater.
“A Nightmare on Elm Street”: Another classic 1980s series and another one where it might be easy to pick that legendary first movie.
I’m going a different direction, though, with “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors” (1987). Having a plucky group of teens, led by the main character from the first movie, confront Freddie on his home turf is a great premise.
Plus, this movie predates the burnt begloved killer turning into a complete cartoon character later on in the series.
“Phantasm”: Don Coscarelli’s odd-duck series isn’t on enough lists for my taste, so here we go.
While the first film (1979) has a special place in my heart due to it’s bizarre, dream-like qualities, it’s the second installment, “Phantasm II” (1988) that’s getting the nod.
It has a more coherent plot, but it also manages to hold onto that dream-like atmosphere. And, it moves secondary character from the first movie, Reggie, into a lead role that he was born to play. Between his creation of a quad-barrel shotgun and employment status as an ice cream man, I’d say Reggie is the greatest unsung horror hero of all time.
“Poltergeist”: There are a lot fewer movies to pick from in this franchise — an original, two sequels and a reboot — but that doesn’t make it any less worthy of consideration.
And, while the first movie is a stone-cold classic, I’ve got to pick “Poltergeist III” (1988) as my favorite. While it can’t stand up to the original movie in terms of craft, it goes above and beyond when it comes to the creepy factor.
It’s also the movie in the series that probably never got the fair shake it deserved, as it was massively overshadowed by the tragic death of star Heather O’Rourke (Carol Anne), which played into the burgeoning urban legend about the “Poltergeist Curse” (www.snopes.com/fact-check/poltergeist-curse).
“Paranormal Activity”: A more recent series, “Paranormal Activity” (2007) was a cult phenomenon that used a particularly effective viral marketing campaign. It’s also the only movie I’ve ever gone to see in a theater where I was unable to enter due to the shear number of people who showed up to see it.
My pick, though, is going to be “Paranormal Activity 3” (2011). While it didn’t inspire the crowds that the first one did, it is quite an effective movie.
It goes out of its way to introduce new aspects to the series formula — changing the decade, introducing camera motion — and it has what is, for my money, the best ending of any in the series.