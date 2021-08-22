08222021-lif-diamond

Denny Diamond will perform a Neil Diamond tribute show tonight.

 Contributed

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Music in the Gardens will continues this month at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive.

Denny Diamond will perform a tribute to the music of Neil Diamond tonight at 6:30 in the Packard Pavilion.

The concert is free, and attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets, as well as a picnic.

The concert is presented by Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.

For the full lineup, visit dubuquearboretum.net/special-events/

music-in-the-gardens.

Tags

Recommended for you