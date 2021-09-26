What's it worth on eBay? This better mousetrap is a napkin holder

“Build a better mousetrap, and the world will beat a path to your door” is an idiom of a more detailed quote by American essayist and philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson.
The meaning is taken to be someone’s idea that is the next great thing to drive success and sales in today’s marketplace.
Today’s item is a napkin holder in basic white with a cute flamingo decoration and is a good example of a “better mousetrap.”
Decorative table accessories come in myriad of patterns designs and iterations for every season or theme that one can imagine.
Buying items just to cover the major holidays can lay waste to most household budgets and limits on storage space.
Imagine if you will the little flamingo being replaced by a pumpkin, Christmas tree, Easter Egg, football, butterfly, frog or any of hundreds of potential designs.
That is what Nora Fleming created in 2004, taking one basic napkin holder and making it interchangeable for other celebrations.
She even has a mouse in the cheese to replace the little flamingo.
It sold recently on eBay for $110, while a collection of 18 interchangeable ceramic minis sold for $250.
